DALLAS — Commissioners from the counties in Oregon House District 23 met in Dallas Tuesday afternoon to discuss and vote the five nominees vying to replace expelled representatives Mike Nearman.

Anna Scharf, a farm owner and former Perrydale School District Board member prevailed, earning the votes of nine of the 11 commissioners present.

Per state law the vacancy must have filled by 30 days after expulsion occurred or by July 12

Polk County hosted the meeting and Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope chaired the joint meeting. The nominees were: Mike Nearman. John Swanson, a Republican state Senate staffer, Jim Bunn, a Republican state Senate staffer; Micky Garus, a former Dallas City councilor; and Scharf.

A special nominating convention held by the Oregon Republican Party on June 25 in Dallas, precinct committee representatives from State House District 23 nominated five candidates to be considered to fill the vacancy.

The precinct committee representatives gave Nearman the most votes, however Pope has voiced that he would not support his appointment. Polk County contains the most voters within the district, who will have about 49% of the say in who is appointed.

Scharf will serve for the remainder of the current two-year term, which, in this case, is until early January of 2023 — and must stand for election in November 2022 in order to serve a successive term thereafter.

The meeting took place as the I-O was going to press Tuesday. For more information about the appointment, go to www.polkio.com.