DALLAS — The Polk County Commissioners authorized using $1.2 million of its ARPA funds Jan. 12 to upgrade the county’s aging communications system.
County Emergency Manager Dean Bender said the equipment in place was built back in 2003 and has been up and running since 2006.
“The equipment is now beyond its life, is no longer serviceable and is hard to get parts for,” Bender explained. “We’re at the point where if radios do go out, they’re out, and part of the system goes offline. We have to steal from other parts to Band-Aid it back together.”
Polk County received about $17 million from the federal government in ARPA funds (American Rescue Plan Act) for the 2021-22 fiscal years. The money had to be spent on COVID-19 related issues, which Greg Hansen, county administrator, confirmed can also go toward the communications system upgrade.
He added the total cost of the upgrade will be closer to $1.8 million. To close the gap between Bender’s request and the final tally, he’ll be reaching out to other localities to contribute.
“We will also be requesting from cities a contribution to this. Whether we will get it or not, I don’t know. But this benefits all public safety and emergency agencies with an upgraded communication system,” Hansen said.
“The goal is to put everyone on digital, including fire, emergency response and public safety,” Hansen added. “There is adequate funding in ARPA dollars to pay for this project. The biggest thing holding us back was whether it qualified under ARPA. It does. I have no problem moving it forward, as long as board is comfortable moving forward as one of major projects using ARPA money.”
Hansen said a project of this scope would have been very difficult to accomplish without the infusion of ARPA dollars, adding it would have probably taken more than decade to fund it through normal channels.
Bender concurred this is a big investment for the county.
“We would have a radio system that would last the next 15 years and be able to get parts for,” he explained. “It would also put all our base stations on same platform. Currently, our system has three different radios. This system allows having the whole system on same radio station so have flexibility to move as needed.”
Commissioner Craig Pope summarized the project so he could explain it to his constituents.
“Basically, we’re upgrading the platform, the base of operations, and transmission to digital network. It does not include portables, mobile units for jurisdictions that will use it. It will be their responsibility to upgrade their equipment to meet the full capacity of this system,” Pope said.
Bender agreed, adding the county will have money further down the planning pipeline, outside this request, to replace all the sheriff’s office’s and jail’s portable radios as well.
“Since I’m speaking on the record, and I’m speaking for people that elected me, I want them to know that this is by far better than anything we’ve done before, it’s the right investment for us to make, and they will be safer in every aspect going forward. This isn’t new toys. This is improving systems overall,” Pope said.
Board Chairman Lyle Mordhorst said his main concern getting this approved was the one technician the county has on staff, who has jerry-rigged it to keep it up and running, is getting close to retirement.
“The problem is if something were to happen to him, I don’t think we could find the person to come in and understand what the systems are right now and keep them moving. Whereas with an upgrade, this is the latest technology, there are a lot of vendors and technicians that will understand this and repair it,” Mordhorst said.
Bender estimated it will take up to 1 ½ years to implement the new system, as part of his wish list is building a tower site at Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center, too.
“I think we’re making some very good investments. I talk to other counties. They talk about our system. They all thought we did a really good job for the amount of money we did. Taxpayers can be really proud of what Polk County has done,” Bender said.
