The Marion and Polk County Commissioners will interview three nominees to fill the current vacancy for State Senator for Senate District 10.

The three nominees will participate in a panel interview from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

Interviews will take place in the Senator Hearing Room at Courthouse Square located at 555 Court Street NE, in Salem. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Nominees from the Republican Party include Becky Mitts, Kevin Chambers, and Rep. Denyc Boles.

The position must be filled within 30 days of the May 29, 2019, vacancy date and the commissioners are expected to select and appoint a new senator following the panel interview on June 25.

The interviews will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 21 in the Salem area and live streamed on YouTube and Marion County’s Facebook page.

Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Comments may be e-mailed to commissioners@co.marion.or.us or atha.ciera@co.polk.or.us.

To be included in the record, comments must include the commenter’s full name and address or e-mail address.

For more information, please contact the Marion County Board of Commissioners Office at (503) 588-5212 or e-mail commissioners@co.marion.or.us.