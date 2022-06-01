Itemizer-Observer
Overseeing the use of and maintenance of more than 40,000 acres of land faces significant challenges. For the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wildfire prevention tops the list of the responsibility of that much acreage within Polk County.
However, the mitigating actions to protect those lands, including new the installation of gates that can be closed during extreme fire declarations, drew the ire of Polk County Commissioners who felt they’ll take the brunt of criticism for closures from constituents.
Paul Tigan, Mary’s Peak Field Manager for BLM, updated the County Commissioners May 17 on upkeep around the Gooseneck Extensive Recreation Management Area (ERMA). Tigan explained the challenges ERMA faces is with the offer of easy access to public lands is mitigating against behaviors that contribute to wildfires.
Tigan said BLM has had a history of target shooting starting fires, but not on BLM land.
“We did have fire start in 2020 near Mill Creek Park, west of Oregon ODF managed land. It’s still under investigation, but it was human caused,” Tigan said.
In addition, extreme heat has contributed to wildfire danger. They’ve seen a change in the amount of fire seasons seen last couple of years, getting to extreme level earlier. BLM has instituted additional fire closures on Gooseneck, four times in the last five years, which closes the area to overnight camping, and prohibits the legal discharge of firearms except when hunting game.
However, Tigan admitted, last year’s closures were attributed to a lack of resources.
“It wasn’t the most fire danger we’ve seen in Polk County the last five years. There were not sufficient resources in the wildland firefighting system to, that I feel confident if we had a significant (fire) start on this landscape that we would be able to get a team and enough attack resources on it,” Tigan explained.
To help enforce any temporary fire prevention orders, BLM installed gates on the Gooseneck and Gold Creek access roads.
Tigan said he’s met with nearby neighbors, and the new gates sounded good to them. However, “although plenty of them have heard of the gates or seen them go in, they will be surprised when they’re closed and restricting access to the site,” he added.
Commissioner Craig Pope was obviously upset when Tigan asked if they had any questions. Pope said he hardly even knew where to begin with this gate issue.
“It’s a hot topic and I hope you are ready and willing to answer questions from constituents. I want to make sure people understand, we (the commissioners) don’t have decision making authority here,” Pope said.
While he supports a gated process for extreme fire danger, Pope said he does not support a restricted access policy for BLM’s lack of resources.
“That’s part of your responsibility to get those resources. Cutting off public access because of that will be a challenge I will not be able to support you well on. I will tell the state the same thing,” he said.
Pope suggested community listening sessions for homeowners and the rest of the public.
“We take a lot of browbeating from folks over policies that you folks engage in we are powerless in,” he said.
Tigan said local resources were thinned last year due to the national extreme fire season, where the entire Western United States were at a preparedness Level 5 a record number of times. He added Oregon Department of Forestry and the Western Oregon Operating Plan maps out the use of local firefighting resources. The decision to close BLM property due to a lack of resources is not taken lightly.
“We saw number of years ago when a gate went up at Ronco Road. We’ve seen less resource damage. But I don’t like idea of cutting off access to public land. It’s against our culture, against our legal mandate. We don’t take decisions to close gates even lightly,” Tigan said.
Outside fire season, another safety concern BLM faces is a rise in illegal target shooting within the ERMA.
“It’s perfectly legal for target shooting, but it can be a noise nuisance if you’re down the valley,” Tigan said. “We’ve seen an uptick of illegal target shooting practices in last couple of years including automatic weapons use.”
He said BLM has spotting the use of timber as backdrop, evidence of use of automatic weapons to cut down timber and the use of high-powered weapons without the use of any safe backdrop.
“To the north is all downhill into neighborhoods. If you choose to shoot a 30/30 or some other high-powered rifle off one of those land dunes and don’t hit target, and don’t hit a tree, the bullet is going to land somewhere,” Tigan said.
In his talks with nearby neighbors, BLM has been trying to use signs to tell people it’s not a safe place to shoot high-powered weapons.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon asked if that was a safety suggestion or was it actually illegal to shoot up there?
Tiegan said if shooting there, you could be cited. It is a violation both State and Federal law discharging firearm in unsafe matter.
“We haven’t gone as far as putting in a target shooting ban across Gooseneck area, which is a possibility in their resource management plan,” Tigan explained. “We’re trying in lieu of someone on patrol all the time, put up signs labeling it an unsafe area.
Contributing to the reduction in patrols, as part of a 2020 agreement between the BLM, the PCSO and other timberland owners, the deputy assigned left for a job with the Oregon State Police.
Tigan explained BLM and the sheriff’s office agreed to expend BLM’s portion of the funds from the agreement to fund overtime shifts in the Gooseneck area between now and Labor Day. Tigan expects BLM to add additional funds to cover the costs until the end of Summer.
