DALLAS — The Dallas City Council will consider forming a steering committee to make a recommendation on the city’s police, fire and ambulance stations.

The city’s Administration Subcommittee outlined a proposal to form a nine-member committee to consider the issue, and to provide a proposal for a course of action to the council.

According to a report from the subcommittee, the council began looking into options to improve its fire and police facilities in 2017. That year, Portland architecture and engineering firm MacKenzie conducted a needs analysis and designed a joint police and fire station. The cost of that facility, which would have remodeled and added on to the current fire station, was $14 million.

The city then hired polling firm Campbell, Delong Resources Inc. to conduct focus groups to gauge support of the project, but no action was taken following the firm’s report to the city.

“There’s been a general discussion in the council meeting about forming a public safety facility committee,” said Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner. “There was no other discussion about the makeup of that committee. Is it just council and staff? Did you want citizen members involved in that committee? First of all, we need to know what the makeup of that committee is going to look like, and then, from there figure out a target date for when you want the committee to have a decision.”

Administration Subcommittee chairwoman Jackie Lawson suggested a nine-member committee with three city councilors; representatives from police, fire and EMS (ambulance services); and three citizens.

“I thought that is a nice kind of balance,” she said.

Police, fire and EMS would each nominate a citizen to serve on the committee, but the council would hold final approval on the committee’s makeup.

Councilors Kelly Gabliks, Michael Schilling and Paul Trahan volunteered to represent the council on the committee.