Itemizer-Observer
A $60,935,867 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was recommended by the Monmouth Budget Committee on May 3.
The budget proposal, for 20.87% more than the current budget, will be considered by the City Council May 17. The council, which normally also meets the first Tuesday of the month, did not meet the night of the budget committee meeting.
City Manager Marty Wine said in her budget message that the city remains financially strong despite the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our city,” she said, “follows the financial best practices of the Government Finance Officers Association, having won the Distinguished Budget Award for the last three years. The unqualified opinion expressed in the annual external audit demonstrates that we comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).”
Janet Chenard, city finance officer, said the property tax resulting from the proposed budget would be $3.1607 per $1,000 assessed value.
Here is the breakdown of the budget proposal by funds:
* General fund (management and finance, police, community development, library, parks and recreation, municipal court, senior center, non-departmental, $16,732,219.
* Enterprise funds (sewer, water, stormwater, power and light), $22,183,595).
* Special revenue funds (street, grants, building services, transit, Swenson library, Western Independence-Monmouth Public Education and Government Educational Channel (WIMPEG), tourism, economic development, parks system development charge, sanitary sewer system development charge, water system development charge, stormwater system development charge, transportation system development charge, special capital reserve), $18,952,041.
* Capital project funds, $2,217,461.
* Internal service fund (gas revolving), $194,460.
* Debt service funds (Public Employees Retirement System, police station general obligation bonds), $656,091.
The committee elected Bill Horner chair and Councilor John Oberst secretary. Other citizen members of the committee are Bev Beaird-Leeper, Rich Graham, Randy Lowery, Steve Milligan, Tom Perry, and Darin Silbernagel. Other ex officio members are Mayor Cecilia Koontz and Councilors Roxanne Beltz, Jon Carey, Christopher Lopez, Carol McKiel, and Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros.
City Recorder Phyllis Bollman was appointed recording secretary.
The budget proposal called for adding a police officer. Perry suggested dropping the additional officer and using part of the money to study the turnover in the Police Department. Police Chief Isaiah Haines said such a study started several years ago and had not been completed. Carey said an additional officer was needed. Oberst asked what the recommended department size per 1,000 population was, and Haines replied that it was not necessarily a matter of mathematics.
Haines noted that there will be three retirements from the force this year and that one officer has resigned because he no longer wanted to be a policeman. Oberst suggested looking at resignation rates but said no action on the size of the force should be taken now. The committee voted not to recommend adding an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.