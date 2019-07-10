INDEPENDENCE — In a matter of hours, community members came together to provide formula, diapers and wipes for some of Polk County’s littlest residents on Friday.

Oregon Child Development Coalition staff members identified the need through some of the children in their program, said Odi Campos, director.

The program serves children from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

The Polk County Family & Community Outreach learned of the issue at about 9:30 a.m., and by 2 p.m. had supplies lined up and ready to deliver.

“It was incredible,” said Stephanie Gilbert, PCFCO early learning and family engagement supervisor.

Local churches, the Salvation Army, Family Building Blocks and individual community members acted fast to fill the need.

There also was a basket full of stuffed animals for the kids.

“We remember what it was like to be a little kid,” said Abby Warren, PCFCO prevention coordinator.