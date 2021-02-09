Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — In mid-December, when an elderly resident within the Polk County Fire District No. 1 needed emergency assistance, several “angels” from the department and the community stepped up to provide more than she asked.

While Mike Mayfield, EMS Division chief, wants to keep the resident’s identity anonymous, he wants to be sure to give a shout out to all those who helped to improve her living conditions.

Mayfield said when he was dispatched Dec. 13 to a call for an elderly, 74-year-old patient who needed assistance, the responding units found several conditions around the home that needed immediate attention.

“We found out she had been without water for a couple three months. Because of those issues, her house needed cleaning and taken care of,” Mayfield said.

He said because she was unable to get around very well, she couldn’t fix the many issues, including a tree that had grown up through the outside faucet, causing a leak under the sink. In addition, another tree was growing into the roof, on its way to causing a hole and another tree had fallen across the roof on the other side of the home.

While Mayfield doesn’t want any credit for the help his department provided the patient, he was quick to name drop all those who lent a hand. When the word got out, he didn’t have to ask twice to receive a lending hand. He first thanked Crew Chief Brian Burchfield who connected with Nick McGinnis at McGinnis Enterprises Inc., owner of SERVEPRO of Linn & Benton counties, who helped clean up the water problems.

Mayfield said about 11 firefighters from Professional Firefighters (Local 4196) and Polk County Volunteer Firefighters (P1FFA) volunteered during a work party to help chop up and clear away the trees. Mayfield sent his regards to Ryan Sims, owner of Oregon Woodsman Tree Service who helped clear away the nuisance trees and provided free chipping service.

Next Mayfield was appreciative of Town & Country Plumbing owner Dusty Dodson for his work cleaning and fixing up in the interior of the home and kitchen and providing a new toilet and garbage disposal. He also thanked the Coffman Family, owners of Master Appliance, who supplied a new refrigerator. Lastly, he thanked Josh Brandt’s Sanitary Service for supplying a Dumpster to dispose of all the refuse and for help with general cleanup.

“They all made a big difference in her quality of life,” Mayfield said. “She’s able to get around her house now when she was not able to before.”

Mayfield added he was very impressed with the business owners who stepped up to provide their services for free.

“It’s nice to see that in this time of negativity,” he said. “There are people out there who are helpful, thoughtful and caring.”

When the patient returned to her house, Mayfield said she was impressed by all the kindness.

“She was so impressed. She was a little nervous about people coming into her house. But she met so many nice and caring people, she was overwhelmed,” Mayfield said. “She called them her angels.”