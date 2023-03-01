Rickreall Spring Gun Show returns March 11-12
The Rickreall Spring Gun Show returns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at the Polk County Fairgrounds Events Center, 520 S. Pacific Highway.
Vendors will be on site to buy, sell and trade guns, knives, ammunition and lots of collectible items.
Admission for adults is $8. Children ages 12 and under are free. Parking is free and food is available on site.
To learn more, call (503) 623-3048.
Sparkle with Markele hosts paint party
Join Sparkle with Markele as she guides you through Mushroom Madness Paint Party at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Brew Coffee & Tap House, 211 Main St., in Independence.
The mushroom can be templated for you, make it your own, use other colors. Let’s support Brew as well, so grab a friend or two, a brew (coffee, beer, cocktails and some munchies) a 16x20 blank canvas and acrylic paint. Price is $30 per person. All ages are welcome. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3KuWtI1.
Library, nursing school launch walking group study
A new group will walk together and discuss how to make walking easier in their community. A partnership between the Dallas Public Library and the School of Nursing at OHSU is inviting adults who exercise less than three days a week in Dallas to participate in a study about group-based walking programs and civic engagement programs.
Participants will receive a Fitbit and T-shirt and are invited to participate for two years. Participants will also be invited to complete surveys and health assessments.
If interested, email andrea.mcallaster@dallasor.gov or call (503) 623-2633.
A Suffragette Celebration in Independence
March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the many milestones of the women whose hard-fought gains live on today, including the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Women of Independence/Monmouth will hold a high tea in remembrance of those suffragettes on MARCH 18 at 2 pm at Maxine’s Ballroom in Independence, the upper floor of the historic building at 120 C Street in Independence. Traditional fare for high tea will be served: finger sandwiches, scones and light desserts. There is no charge. Doors open at 1:30 pm. To RSVP for one of the approximately 40 spots, go to the WIM Facebook page and click on the events section. To obtain the page link, type “Women of Independence/Monmouth” into any search engine. Or you can RSVP by sending your response to this email: WIMsuffragette@yahoo.com.
MAPS scholarship applications open for 2023 seniors
MAPS Community Foundation 2023 scholarship applications are available now through March 31. MAPS plans to distribute more than $40,000 in scholarships to local students pursuing higher education. Several scholarships are designated for students of color, first-generation college students and Career Technical Education students.
Scholarship opportunities range from $1,000 to $3,500 awards for graduating seniors from Marion or Polk County high schools. Scholarships can be used for accredited trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities.
To apply, go to “Scholarships” on the Community page at www.mapscu.com. Applications will be accepted through March 31. Preference is given to MAPS members; however, all are welcome to apply.
Family & Community Outreach seeks youth program grant applicants
In 2022, Polk County Family & Community Outreach asked nearly 1,000 Polk County high school students what activities they want to take part in around their community. From these results, FCO is looking to fund youth, youth serving organizations and other groups who are interested in programs that youth want to take part in. The FCO wants to honor youth voices by making what they want to see come to life. FCO has $40,000 to fund a variety of projects across the county. Each proposal can request up to $4,000 of funding.
The deadline for submitting applications is March 10. The funding committee will make a funding decision and notify applicants by March 17. Project funds must be spent by June 30. Project coordinators will be asked to complete a project report by July 31. For more information, email Abby Warren at warren.abby@co.polk.or.us.
To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3XmHy5i.
Central Lions help with vision and hearing
Central Lions Club will help adult Independence-Monmouth community members in need of eye and hearing exams and will help pay for eyeglasses and hearing aids, if needed. The Lions can work with needy adults to get the vision or hearing care they need. If you have these needs, please email Debbie at central.lions.m.i@gmail.com.
The Central Lions Club, with help from the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLS&HF), tests the vision of every elementary school student in the Central School District each year.
For children in need, the OLS&HF works with the KEX Kids Fund, a non-profit organization established to provide students with free comprehensive eye exams, eyeglasses and/or hearing aids.
If you live in the greater Monmouth-Independence community, are on a limited income, and need vision or hearing care, please reach out to the Central Lions Club for help.
River Gallery plans cat show
River Gallery presents “It’s a Cat Show!” It’s all about a celebration of the cat. Revered, reviled, worshipped, pampered, companion, they remain more of a mystery than their rival, the dog. The inspiration for this show came from the gallery’s YouTube videographer, who said he would someday love to see a show dedicated to cats, who he believes don’t get their due alongside dogs.
“It’s a Cat Show!”, including ceramic art by Sue Mason. runs March 2-26. The River Gallery is located at 184 S. Main St., in Independence, and is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Mark O. Hatfield exhibit coming to PCHS
The exhibit Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield is coming to the Polk County Historical Society and will be open to visitors through March 7.
The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield is a traveling exhibit on loan to the Polk County Historical Society by the Oregon Historical Society that focuses on the lasting impression the senator had on Oregon and the nation. The exhibit consists of three, three-sided pop-up kiosks that highlight the issues Hatfield championed: healthcare, education, equal rights, the environment, and world peace.
The exhibit is free to PCHS members, $5 for nonmembers and $4 for seniors and is open from noon to 4 p.m. daily. The PCHS is located at 560 S Pacific Highway in Rickreall.
Pentacle Theater presents “Shrek The Musical"
Pentacle Theater presents “Shrek The Musical” March 3-25. Based on the popular DreamWorks movie, it features a cast of 33 and is directed by Robert Salberg, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. Tiered ticket prices range from $20 to $45. See Pentacle’s pricing map at https://pentacletheatre.org/seatingmap/. Frontline healthcare workers, students and people who hold an Oregon Trail Card are eligible for a 50 percent discount. Pentacle Theatre is located at 324 52nd Ave. NW, off Highway 22. Buy e-tickets at tickets.penatacletheatre.org or call (503) 485-4300.
