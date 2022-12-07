CASA hosts seventh annual Christmas Tree fundraiser
CASA of Polk County’s seventh annual Christmas Tree fundraiser runs through Dec. 16. Buy a tree to help support the non-profit advocate for abused and neglected children residing in foster care.
You can find CASA tree sale in the parking lot of Synergize Auto and The Car Doctor, located at 201 NE Polk Station Road, in Dallas. The lot is open seven days a week until sold out, from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Douglas fir trees, sizes 5- to 7-feet tall are $40 each. Noble trees sizes 5- to 6-feet tall are $65 each.
If you are participating in our Annual Toy & Coat Drive, there will be a drop box for new/unwrapped gifts and coats at the tree lot.
Monmouth Tractor Supply hosts photos with Santa Dec. 10
Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at its Monmouth location, 1553 Monmouth Independence Highway,
Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos by local photographer Taylor Pipkin with Santa and other Christmas activities. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
For more information, contact the Monmouth Tractor Supply at (503) 751-1740.
WV Fiber, Dallas Chamber hosts Santa Dec. 16
Willamette Valley Fiber and Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the WVF office, located at 988 SE Jefferson St., in Dallas.
The general public is invited to enjoy refreshments and snacks while getting photos with Santa.
Santa Visits Historical Society Dec. 17
Santa will be visiting the Polk County Museum in Rickreall on Dec. 17 from 1-3.30 p.m. Hope you will join us.
It’s free and we will take pictures of you and your family from your devices.
CHS presents Rudolph the Red- Nosed Reindeer musical
Central High School presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/chsperformingarts/buy-tix.
Clothing drive seeks clothing donations
The Darr’s “Warm & Fuzzy” clothing drive seeks donations to give to those in need in Polk County. The drive runs Dec. 9 through Jan. 6, 2023. The Darrs seek gloves, socks, hats, sweaters, coats and blankets. Bring donations at the drop site at Starlite Lanes at 304 Main St., Dallas. For more information, call (503) 787-3888.
DSD hosts 10th annual holiday market
The Dallas School District’s annual holiday market returns for its 10th year Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1230 SE Holman Ave.
For more information, email DSDholidaymarket@gmail.com.
