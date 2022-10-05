Cmty Briefs

Chemeketa Cellars hosts wine studies community engagement series

Chemeketa Cellars invites you to experience a taste of France and Italy! In our next wine appreciation community engagement series, winemaking instructor Johnny Brose will showcase wines from the southern Rhone region of France and then move on to the wines of Italy. You will enjoy eight regional wines each evening while learning about individual producers as well as the climate, terroir, varietals, and winemaking techniques of each region. This series is appropriate for all levels of wine enthusiasts, from beginners to aficionados, and is ideal for those wanting to learn more about French and Italian-style wine styles.

