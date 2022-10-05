Chemeketa Cellars hosts wine studies community engagement series
Chemeketa Cellars invites you to experience a taste of France and Italy! In our next wine appreciation community engagement series, winemaking instructor Johnny Brose will showcase wines from the southern Rhone region of France and then move on to the wines of Italy. You will enjoy eight regional wines each evening while learning about individual producers as well as the climate, terroir, varietals, and winemaking techniques of each region. This series is appropriate for all levels of wine enthusiasts, from beginners to aficionados, and is ideal for those wanting to learn more about French and Italian-style wine styles.
The next class is on Southern Rhone, France, Oct. 13. The Northwest Wine Studies Center is located at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW Salem.
Rickreall hosts doll show
The 19th Fall Doll Show is Oct. 8 at the Polk County Fairgrounds. One hundred vendor tables will feature dolls of every kind, including antique, vintage, modern, collectable, miniatures and more.
Early bird admission from 9-10 a.m. is $10. Regular admission is $7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids 10 and under are free. Vendor sales tables are $40 each.
The Wagon Wheel Doller’s Club sponsors this sale twice a year.
Repubican Women meeting is Oct. 6
The Polk County Republican Women’s Club monthly meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Westside Pacific Restaurant, 670 Pacific Highway in Rickreall.
Guest speakers are Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton and Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope talking about ballot measures that may concern Republican voters.
Pickleball Club offers free lessons
The Dallas Pickleball Club offers free lessons throughout the month of October at the pickleball courts on Barberry Avenue across from the Aquatic Center. Dates and times for lessons are:
Lesson are cancelled if it rains.
Field Trip Day returns to Beal Pumpkin Patch Oct. 11
Home School Pumpkin Patch Field Trip Day is Oct. 11 from 12:30-3 p.m. at the Beal Pumpkin Patch, 700 Oak Villa Road, just outside Dallas. Stay at home parents with kiddos are invited to join too.
Price is $7.50 per child, which includes full use of the pumpkin patch and activities and their choice of one pumpkin to take home. Parents/chaperones are free, as well as children under 1 year old are free (pumpkins not included - but can be purchased at normal pumpkin patch prices).
Food concessions will not be available, but there will be several picnic tables for you to enjoy your own snacks.
CASA Casino Night Fundraiser returns Nov. 5
Tickets are on sale now for the Third Annual Casino Night Fundraiser for CASA of Polk County. The event is from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Green Villa Barn, 3215 Independence Highway. Tickets are limited to 150 and are $50 each. With each ticket comes event Entry, one drink ticket, one door prize ticket, catered hor d’oeuvres, photo booth fun and giveaways.
Casino Night features catered hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and cider, giveaways, 50/50 cash raffle, door prizes, a free photo booth, blizzard of cash/cash cube, DJ, silent auction and raffle items, gaming tables (craps, roulette, blackjack and Texas Hold’em) and more.
