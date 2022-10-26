County lifts burn ban
The Polk County burn ban was lifted on Oct. 22. The Dallas Fire & EMS reminds residents that ODF West Oregon District is still in fire season. If you live in ODF’s protection district, this includes areas west and south of Dallas, you still must get a permit to burn.
The Dallas Fire & EMS burn line will be updated with DEQ’s daily burn status. Get the daily burn status by calling (503) 838-2020.
Chamber hosts small business showcase, fashion show fundraiser
Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce presents a Small Business Showcase and Fashion Show Nov. 4. Taking place at 939 Main St. in Dallas, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the fashion show starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for VIP seating and $10 for reserved seating. All proceeds to benefit the Sable House. Participating vendors include Bling with Coco, The Studio for Photographers, Beal Gift Shop, CASA Giving Tree, Henry and Me Boutique, Main Street Emporium, Photo Point Photography, The Girlfriends Place, Two Wolves Taproom, Bel Salone and more to come.
To purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/410806251557.
Chemeketa Cellars to host annual Nouveau release party
Chemeketa Cellars will host their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.
Chemeketa Cellars and other local wineries will be pouring Nouveau varietals in celebration of this famous French holiday, Beaujolais Nouveau Day. Beaujolais Nouveau is a red wine traditionally made from Gamay in the Beaujolais region of France. It’s made to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Nouveau is traditionally released on the third Thursday of November at festive release parties and is meant to be consumed immediately after bottling.
Tickets to the event include tastings of Nouveau from local wineries, food pairings, and live music. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by glass and bottle. Guests will mingle with wine-studies students and local wineries, learn about the Nouveau tradition, and enjoy a lively evening at the Northwest Wine Studies Center.
“We look forward to hosting people at the Northwest Wine Studies Center to celebrate this cheerful tradition,” said Megan Jensen, Chemeketa Cellars’ Tasting Room Manager. “Our annual Beaujolais Nouveau party gives us the opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the wine industry.”
The ticket price is $20 for non-members and $15 for wine club members. Visit Chemeketa Cellars’ website for more information, or email contact@chemeketacellars.com.
Learn about energy savings
Residents can learn how they can adopt “green” energy and save money under the new Inflation Reduction Act at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. E.
The benefits apply to all, but more generous benefits apply to low and moderate income residents. From hybrid cars to electric heat pumps, and from solar panels to battery storage, money is becoming available both in terms of rebates and tax credits. Julie Williams of Seeds for the Sol will help us understand how to save energy, save money, and help save the earth.
Dallas Library hosts movie night for adults
The Dallas Library hosts a free movie night for adults featuring “Downton Abby: A New Era,” Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. While back home Hollywood has invaded the homestead.
Library staff encourages attendees to dress for the grand tour of southern France or the Hollywood of the 1920s. A prize will be awarded. Tea will be served by the library staff. Bring a friend, spouse, or date (one person can even be all three) and come mingle with other Dallas movie lovers and enjoy the evening. This is a free event. You can find details about the event at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Rickreall hosts holiday fundraiser sale
The Rickreall Event Hall hosts a Community, Craft, Holiday and Fundraiser Sale Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 305 Nesmith Road in Rickreall, admission is free but donations are happily accepted for the fundraiser “Help Odin Stay Strong.”
4-H hosts holiday fair
The Polk County 4-H Assocation presents the 2022 Holiday Fair, Nov. 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Polk County fairgrounds. 520 S. Pacific Hwy. West.
There will be door prize raffle every 15 minutes. There is no entry fee, but donations go to support the Polk County 4-H youth.
Annual Turkey Shoot Tournament returns Nov. 13
It’s time again for the Cross Creek Golf Course’s annual Turkey Shoot Tournament. This is a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
The format is a two-person scramble. All players will compete for net, gross and hole prizes. The entry fee will remain the same as last year at $60 plus a can of food per person. The entry fee includes green fees, snacks and prizes. You may sign up as a team or as a single to be paired with another player. All food will be donated to Dallas Food Bank and funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please remember this tournament normally fills up, so please sign up soon! This year the entry fee has been reduced again since we were not able to secure a commitment for the quantity of turkeys needed.
The deadline for sign up is Nov. 4. For further information and/or an application, visit or call the pro-shop at (503) 623-6666 or go to https://crosscreekgc.com.
Meet Senate candidate at Republican Women’s meeting
The Polk County Republican Women’s monthly meeting is Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westside Restaurant, located at 670 S. Pacific Highway W. in Rickreall.
The guest speaker will be JoRae Perkins, candidate for U.S. Senate. Also on the agenda is an opportunity to learn about the Constitution.
Baptist Church hosts Harvest Evangelism Conference
The Salt Creek Baptist Church hosts a Harvest Evangelism Conference Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Located at 15075 Salt Creek Road in Dallas, the conference speaker is Edwin Martinez with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Edwin also leads an international Christian ministry in Guatamela. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3VoIcjb.
Independence hosts Downtown Tricks and Treats event
Be part of the magic and join us Independence businesses on Oct. 31, 2022, from 3:30 -5:30 p.m. for the Downtown Tricks and Treats event.
Stop by any participating business to receive your treats, and don’t forget to check out our special entertainers performing all sorts of tricks downtown. Kids will get the opportunity to see a magician, a balloon twister, a singing clown duo who ride tall bikes, a contact juggler, a stilt walker, and more. Additionally, the Independence Public Library will be hosting a make-your-own Halloween bag for kids.
All events are free and family-friendly, so kick off your Halloween holiday festivities right in downtown Indy. A map showing all participating businesses will be available on our Facebook event page on Oct. 29, 2022.
If you’re a business outside of downtown Independence that would like to participate, please reach out to our Downtown Manager, Courtney Williams at cwilliams@ci.independence.or.us to see how you can be part of the magic, too!
