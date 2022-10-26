Cmty Briefs

County lifts burn ban

The Polk County burn ban was lifted on Oct. 22. The Dallas Fire & EMS reminds residents that ODF West Oregon District is still in fire season. If you live in ODF’s protection district, this includes areas west and south of Dallas, you still must get a permit to burn.

