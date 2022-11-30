Community Briefs

CHS Presents Rudolph the Red- Nosed Reindeer musical
Central High School presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, at 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 7-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/chsperformingarts/buy-tix.
WOU hosts 55th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Dec. 2
Western Oregon University’s 55th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Parade returns Dec. 2.
Events kick off at 5:30 p.m. with cocoa and cider sponsored by Alumni Relations next to the sequoia tree. The opening remarks and parade start at 6 p.m. Then, guest speakers, essay contest winners, and the tree lighting follow at 6:30 p.m. Finally, Santa will be available for pictures in the Willamette room.
In addition, visitors can walk through the “Julio Marin Aleman that audacity of identity + color” display in the Cannon Gallery in Campbell Hall. Also, check out cookie decorating and decorate cookies in the WUC, featuring acornistic cookies.
To learn more, go to https://wou.edu/student-engagement/programs/holiday-tree-lighting.
Monmouth Garden Club Greens Sale returns
After two-year absence, the tradition of a Monmouth Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale returns from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Chirst’s Church, 412 Clay St., in Monmouth.
Already, memebers are collecting pine cones, making wreath bows, inventorying supplies for table arrangements and planning other holiday decorations. Keeping with tradition, proceeds from the sale will go to community beautificaiton projects for the city and surrounding areas.
Santa arriving in Independence by train
Santa Train Stations return this year with an appearance by the jolly bearded man in red arriving in Independence by train Dec. 3. Santa Train Stations is a free event designed to unite the community and kick off the holiday season in Monmouth and Independence.
Santa will be arriving at noon via train (thanks to Pacific and Western Railroad) and making his stop on 2nd Street in front of the Independence Cinema. This free event allows kids to write a letter to Santa, sit on his lap and receive toys.
There will also be hot dogs, cookies, crafts and a Safety Depot where families can learn about train safety.
Dallas hosts Christmas Town Light Parade
The City of Dallas invites everyone to participate in the Christmas Town Light Parade starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Participant staging begins at 4 p.m. on Allgood Street and is first-come, first-serve. Registration cuts off at 4:30 p.m. The parade kicks off at the Dallas City Park, located at 266 SW Academy St. It is free to participate, but you must register your vehicle by Nov. 30 by emailing dallaslightparade@gmail.com.
Santa Visits Historical Society Dec. 17
Santa will be visiting the Polk County Museum in Rickreall on Dec. 17 from 1-3.30 p.m. Hope you will join us.
It’s free and we will take pictures of you and your family from your devices.
Providers sought for Community Connect Open House
Polk County Family and Community Outreach center seeks providers for its Community Connect open house Jan. 24. Community Connect is an open house style, one-stop free event to showcase the many agencies that assist individuals and families in Polk County.
The FCO is looking for organizations to provide free, on-site services the day of event, including haircuts, pet care, family fun activities, health screenings, social services, employment and education services and more.
The event will be at the Evangelical Bible Church, located at 1175 SE Howe St., in Dallas.
Santa Visits Historical Society Dec. 17
Santa will be visiting the Polk County Museum in Rickreall on Dec. 17 from 1-3.30 p.m. Hope you will join us.
It’s free and we will take pictures of you and your family from your devises.
Join the Dallas Yarn Crafters Guild
A brand new group is meeing up in Dallas - The Yarn Crafters Guild. Starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 5, the group will meet the first and third Monday of the month at the Dallas Library, located at 950 Main St.
The group is for crocheters/knitters/other fiber arts hobbyists ages 18 and older to hang out and work on their projects. Bring your projects and supplies and create together.
Willamina hosts Christmas Parade
The Willamina Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Lights Parade Dec. 3.
To participate, line up at the lot at the east end of town at 5 p.m. and have your rig lit up. Feel free to light up your pets and bicycles, too. Judging of entrants begins at 5:30 p.m.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and travels down to the West Valley Community Campus. There, visit Santa after the parade. There will be free cider and cookies.
Clothing drive seeks clothing donations
The Darr’s “Warm & Fuzzy” clothing drive seeks donations to give to those in need in Polk County. The drive runs Dec. 9 through Jan. 6, 2023. The Darrs seek gloves, socks, hats, sweaters, coats and blankets. Bring donations at the drop site at Starlite Lanes at 304 Main St., Dallas. For more information, call (503) 787-3888.
DSD hosts 10th annual holiday market
The Dallas School District’s annual holiday market returns for its 10th year Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1230 SE Holman Ave.
For more information, email DSDholidaymarket@gmail.com.
St. Thomas church hosts Christmas bazaar
The St. Thomas Episcopal Church annual Christmas Bazaar and Holiday Rummage Sale is Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Dallas location, 1486 Levens St.
There will be gifts, ornaments, estate sale items including furniture, gently used clothing, homemade goodies and lots more.
Soup and pie luncheon will be served.
For more information contact Linda Dawson at (503) 917-9402.
DDA hosts holiday decorating contest
The Dallas Downtown Association is excited to announce the 2022 Holiday Window Decorating Contest in cooperation with the Dallas Arts Association and the Christmas Town, Oregon Committee. If you have a downtown business that would like to participate, fill out a form online at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org/holiday-window-decorating-contest. Displays must be completed by Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. so the community can begin voting after the tree lighting ceremony.
Kids invited to get creative at Maker Market
Monmouth Senior Community Center hosts a Creative Kids Maker Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. While shopping the Merry Market at Monmouth’s Making Spirits Bright, be sure to come support the youngest entrepreneurs in our community. Open to all kids (age 17 and under) to sell hand-crafted art, crafts, or holiday items. Call 503-838-5678 to be a vendor, spaces limited.
Monmouth to host Making Spirits Bright Dec. 2-3
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Making Spirits Bright festivities in Monmouth on Dec. 2-3.
Friday Dec. 2
6 p.m.: Holiday Light Parade and WOU’s Annual Tree Lighting.
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season on WOU’s campus with their 55th annual tree lighting and light parade.
7:30 – 9 p.m.: Holiday Activities in the Werner University Center.
Come see Santa in the Werner University Center. And while you’re there hang out and enjoy more holiday activities including holiday cookie decorating.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Monmouth’s Merry Market
8:30-10:30am: Friends of the Senior Center Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Creative Kid’s Maker Market at the Monmouth Senior Community Center.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Monmouth Merry Market.
With 16 participating locations, you will be very merry that you joined us at the first annual Monmouth’s Merry Market. Kids Craft with Ash Creek Arts Association. Come create a craft with your family.
11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.: Polk County Fire District #1 Chili & Cornbread Cook-Off.
4:40 p.m.: Santa’s Village and Light Displays at Main Street Park.
7:30 p.m.: Typhoon
Support the Smith Fine Arts series at WOU’s Rice Auditorium by coming to see a spectacular performance by Typhoon (Indie Rock Soundscapes).
