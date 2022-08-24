Community Briefs

Evangelical Bible Church hosts blood drive Aug. 29
Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas hosts an American Red Cross blood drive Aug. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be within the Youth Sanctury at the church, located at 1174 SE Howe St.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or you may call the church office at (503) 623-2331. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weight at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 year of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Registration opens for Luckiamute birdwalk
The Luckiamute Fall Birdwalk registration is now open for Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Join Salem Audubon member Mike Unger and local landowners for a stroll through oak savanna, meadows, wetlands and riparian forest located on private properties in the beautiful Soap Creek Valley, just north of Corvallis. Registration for this bird walk is limited to 12 participants, so make sure to RSVP soon to guarantee a spot!
To register and to find out more information, go to https://bit.ly/3QCrl9a.
ASA seeks prize donations for auction fundraiser
CASA of Polk County Inc. is seeking prize donations for silent auction and raffle at their Third Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, Nov. 5 to be held at the Green Villa Barn & Garden.
Your donations not only help CASA children, but also helps promote your business by putting your product/service in front of an audience of 150+ attendees from Polk County, and surrounding area! Donors will be recognized on the bid sheet.
If you would like to donation a prizes, contact Bonnie at casa.bonnie@outlook.com or call the CASA office at (503) 623-8473.
CASA volunteers needed
The new CASA Fall Training Orientation is right around the corner. The next session is Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Polk County Courthouse, in Dallas, through the Jefferson Street side of the building.
CASA will have greeters there giving directions to the meeting room.
The New CASA Fall Training course begins Sept. 9. This 10-week training will give you the tools to advocate for the most vulnerable children is Polk County.
CASA of Polk County, Inc. strives to uphold in every action and interaction, compassion, commitment, integrity, inclusivity, justice, equality, and respect. Volunteer to “Change A Child’s Story”!
For additional information contact the CASA office at (503) 623-8473 or email Mike Barnett at mikebarnett1@msn.com.
Back to School Bash returns Aug. 25
The Back to School Bash returns to the Polk County Fairgrounds Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4-7 p.m. The event features representatives from the Dallas, Central and Falls City school districts. Join in on an evening of family fun. Visit with local resource providers. There will be free toys for kids of all ages and free Kona ice, snacks and more.
School supplies will not be available on site. Contact the Polk County Resource Center at (503) 623-9664 or visit their table for more information.
More local resources will be available in Falls City.
Free well water nitrate screening at Polk County OSU Extension Office
Oregon State University Extension Service will be providing two free nitrate testing events for community members that have domestic wells.
The first event will be at the Polk County Oregon State University Extension Office, the address is 289 E Ellendale Ave in Dallas. This screening will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 3 to 7 p.m.
The second event will be at the Independence Farmers Market on Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address for the farmers market is 302 S. Main Street in Independence.
Nitrate is a contaminant in groundwater that can cause many health issues. It is important to test at least once a year and regularly in homes with infants, pregnant women, and immune-compromised individuals. It is not naturally occurring so if nitrate appears it is possible that other contaminants have reached the groundwater.
To get a free nitrate test at our screening, bring about 1⁄2 a cup of unfiltered well water in a clean container. The test will only take 10 minutes.
