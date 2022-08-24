Community Briefs

Evangelical Bible Church hosts blood drive Aug. 29

Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas hosts an American Red Cross blood drive Aug. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be within the Youth Sanctury at the church, located at 1174 SE Howe St.

