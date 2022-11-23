Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25-26
The Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be two buildings full (Main Building and Building C) of all homemade crafts from more than 150 vendors, including wreaths, jewelry, coyboy art, books, cards, blankets, holiday bread, cookies and lots more. Food will be available onsite to whet your appetite as you shop.
Admission is by donation. Parking is free.
The Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center is located at 520 S. Pacific Highway in Rickreall. To learn more, call (503) 623-3048.
Monmouth Garden Club Greens Sale returns
After two-year absence, the tradition of a Monmouth Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale returns from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Christ’s Church, 412 Clay St., in Monmouth.
Already, members are collecting pinecones, making wreath bows, inventorying supplies for table arrangements and planning other holiday decorations. Keeping with tradition, proceeds from the sale will go to community beautification projects for the city and surrounding areas.
Santa arriving in Independence by train
Santa Train Stations return this year with an appearance by the jolly bearded man in red arriving in Independence by train Dec. 3. Santa Train Stations is a free event designed to unite the community and kick off the holiday season in Monmouth and Independence.
Santa will be arriving at noon via train (thanks to Pacific and Western Railroad) and making his stop on 2nd Street in front of the Independence Cinema. This free event allows kids to write a letter to Santa, sit on his lap and receive toys.
There will also be hot dogs, cookies, crafts and a Safety Depot where families can learn about train safety.
Dallas hosts Christmas Town Light Parade
The city of Dallas invites everyone to participate in the Christmas Town Light Parade starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Participant staging begins at 4 p.m. on Allgood Street and is first-come, first-serve. Registration cuts off at 4:30 p.m. The parade kicks off at the Dallas City Park, located at 266 SW Academy St. It is free to participate, but you must register your vehicle by Nov. 30 by emailing dallaslightparade@gmail.com.
Willamina hosts Christmas Parade
The Willamina Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Lights Parade Dec. 3.
To participate, line up at the lot at the east end of town at 5 p.m. and have your rig lit up. Feel free to light up your pets and bicycles, too. Judging of entrants begins at 5:30 p.m.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and travels down to the West Valley Community Campus. There, visit Santa after the parade. There will be free cider and cookies.
CHS hosts senior citizen luncheon Nov. 23
The Central High School Associated Student Body Elected Council hosts a free Thanksgiving luncheon for senior citizens from 12-1 p.m. Nov. 23 in the school cafeteria. There will also be a raffle and live choir.
The school is located at 1530 Monmouth St., in Independence.
Wreath sales benefit farm worker women’s co-op
Wreath orders are being taken through Nov. 25 for free Polk County delivery Dec. 3-5. The handcrafted wreaths measure 22-24 inches in diameter and are made of noble fir, holly, pinecones and red bow. Cost is $40. Wreaths are made by and will benefit MLP, a local farm worker women’s cooperative for family income and leadership development. To order or for more information contact Ed Brandt, Farm Worker Ministry Northwest, by texting (503) 917-1326 or emailing edgarbrandt@q.com.
DDA seeks volunteers for stringing holiday lights
The Dallas Downtown Association is looking for volunteers to help string lights downtown on Nov. 26 from 9-11 a.m. The DDA will need help assembling and hanging the lights, so volunteers of all ages are welcome. To sign up for this opportunity, please register online at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org/volunteer/.
Kids invited to get creative at Maker Market
Monmouth Senior Community Center hosts a Creative Kids Maker Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. While shopping the Merry Market at Monmouth’s Making Spirits Bright, be sure to come support the youngest entrepreneurs in our community. Open to all kids (age 17 and under) to sell hand-crafted art, crafts, or holiday items. Call 503-838-5678 to be a vendor, spaces limited.
St. Thomas church hosts Christmas bazaar
The St. Thomas Episcopal Church annual Christmas Bazaar and Holiday Rummage Sale is Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Dallas location, 1486 Levens St.
There will be gifts, ornaments, estate sale items including furniture, gently used clothing, homemade goodies and lots more.
Soup and pie luncheon will be served.
For more information contact Linda Dawson at (503) 917-9402.
Warm & Fuzzy clothing drive seeks clothing donations
The Darr’s “Warm & Fuzzy” clothing drive seeks donations to give to those in need in Polk County. The drive runs Dec. 9 through Jan. 6, 2023. The Darrs seek gloves, socks, hats, sweaters, coats and blankets. Bring donations at the drop site at Starlite Lanes at 304 Main St., Dallas. For more information, call (503) 787-3888.
DSD hosts 10th annual holiday market
The Dallas School District’s annual holiday market returns for its 10th year Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1230 SE Holman Ave.
For more information, email DSDholidaymarket@gmail.com.
Polk County Community Connect seeks providers
The Polk County Community Connect is returning Jan. 24 and is in need of providers.
The Polk County Community Connect is an open house style, one-stop, free event that showcases the many agencies that assist individuals and families in Polk County.
Service Integration Partners is seeking organizations to provide free, on-site services on the day of the event, including haircuts, pet care, family fun activities, health screenings, social services, employment and education assistance, and more.
The event will be at Dallas Evangelical Church, located at 1175 SE Howe St., in Dallas.
For more information, call (503) 623-9664, ext. 2592 or email kramer.amber@co.polk.or.us.
DDA hosts holiday decorating contest
The Dallas Downtown Association is excited to announce the 2022 Holiday Window Decorating Contest in cooperation with the Dallas Arts Association and the Christmas Town, Oregon Committee. If you have a downtown business that would like to participate, fill out a form online at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org/holiday-window-decorating-contest. Displays must be completed by Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. so the community can begin voting after the tree lighting ceremony.
