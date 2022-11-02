Community Briefs

Harry Potter Night is back
The Dallas Public Library is welcoming kids and teens to Harry Potter Night Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
There will be potions, wands, a scavenger hunt, divination, Honeyduke treats, quidditch practice, origami, charms, face painting, costume contest competition and trivia.
Dressing like your favorite character from the Harry Potter series is encouraged.
Dallas Public Library is located at 950 Main St. To learn more, call (503) 623-2633.
4-H hosts Holiday Fair Nov. 4-5
The Polk County 4-H Association presents the 2022 Holiday Fair, Nov. 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Polk County Fairgrounds, located at 520 S. Pacific Highway.
There will be door prize raffles every 15 minutes. Although there is no entry fee, donations go to support Polk County 4-H youth.
Polk County lists ballot drop-off sites
The Polk County Clerk’s Office lists the following ballot drop-off sites for voters to deposit. Ballots must be received or mailed with a valid postmark by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
- Polk County Clerk’s Office (24-hour drop site located on the East Side of Polk County Courthouse), 850 Main St., Dallas
- Falls City Market, 319 N Main St., Falls City, Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; election day 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Independence City Hall, 555 S Main St. Independence (24 hour drop site located inside front lobby)
- Roth’s Fresh Markets, 1517 Monmouth-Independence Highway, Monmouth, Sunday - Saturday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m., election day 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Western Oregon University, Werner University Center (inside), 345 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth, Monday - Thursday 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., election day 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Roth’s Fresh Markets – West Salem, 1130 Wallace Road NW, Sunday - Saturday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m., election day 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- 9615 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde, (24 hour drop site)
The Community Resource Academy training Nov. 22
Polk County Service Integration presents The Community Resource Academy, Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Academy Building, 182 Academy St., Dallas.
The training is open to anyone, but is best suited for partners who are new to Polk County and/or Service Integration, clients serving individuals, those who serve as the first point of contact in their office, or anyone who provides resource referrals for families and individuals.
Register to attend the training or to present about your services by visiting tinyurl.com/CommunityResourceAcademy. Registration closes Nov 8. Limited spots are available.
Salem Friends of Felines fundraiser returns
The Salem Friends of Felines, which serves Polk and Marion counties, hosts its 16th annual fundraising auction on Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at 930 Chemawa Road, in Keizer.
All proceeds benefit the cats in the community and help cover costly medical care for ill and injured cats. Tickets are $60 each or $400 for a table of eight, unless sold out.
Tickets include hearty appetizers and beverages, as well as a fantastic silent auction, plus live music. Guests should be 21 years and older.
Purchase tickets at www.sfof.org or at their thrift store/adoption center at 4157 Cherry Ave NE, Keizer. Visit SFOF website at www.sfof.org for more information. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the event for $60 each if not sold out.
Pedee Women’s Club fair Nov. 12
The Pedee Women’s Club Craft Soup and Pie Fair is Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pedee Women’s Clubhose, 12491 Kings Valley Highway.
The club welcomes everyone to enjoy homemade soup, pie and candy along with a craft fair of local handcrafted artisan goods.
For more information, contact Lisa at (503) 779-7421.
Chemeketa Cellars to host annual Nouveau release party
Chemeketa Cellars hosts their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.
Tickets to the event include tastings of Nouveau from local wineries, food pairings, and live music. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by glass and bottle. Guests will mingle with wine-studies students and local wineries, learn about the Nouveau tradition, and enjoy a lively evening at the Northwest Wine Studies Center.
The ticket price is $20 for non-members and $15 for wine club members. Visit Chemeketa Cellars’ website for more information, or email contact@chemeketacellars.com.
Farm Worker Women offer holiday wreath sales in Polk County
Wreath orders are being taken through Nov. 25 for free Polk County delivery Dec. 3-5. The handcrafted wreaths measure 22-24 inches in diameter and are made of noble fir, holly, pine cones and red bow. Cost is $40. Wreaths are made by and will benefit MLP, a local farm worker women’s cooperative for family income and leadership development.
To order or for more information, contact Ed Brandt, Farm Worker Ministry Northwest, at (503) 917-1326 or edgarbrandt@q.com.
