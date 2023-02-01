EAA hosts Teen Aviation Weekend Feb. 18-19
The Experimental Aircraft Association chapter at the Independence airport (EAA 292) is sponsoring a Teen Aviation Weekend on Feb 18-19. This free event is two days of hands-on introduction to aviation, airplanes and careers for 14–19-year-olds. Other highlights include:
Build a model plane, learn about radio-controlled airplanes and drones, see how STEM works for you and the Aerospace world, fly an airplane simulator, learn how airplanes work, overview of satellite navigation, discuss careers in aviation and aerospace, fly in a light aircraft (weather permitting), eat lunch and discuss aviation and aerospace topics, designing and building aircraft, navigating across the country.
To register, go to www.eaa292.org/teen-aviation-weekends. Fore more information, contact Marcia Noell at (503) 931-5127.
Mark O. Hatfield exhibit coming to PCHS
The exhibit Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield is coming to the Polk County Historical Society Feb. 1 and will be open to visitors through March 7.
The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield is a traveling exhibit on loan to the Polk County Historical Society by the Oregon Historical Society that focuses on the lasting impression the senator had on Oregon and the nation. The exhibit consists of three, three-sided pop-up kiosks that highlight the issues Hatfield championed: healthcare, education, equal rights, the environment, and world peace.
The exhibit is free to PCHS members, $5 for nonmembers and $4 for seniors and is open from noon to 4 p.m. daily. The PCHS is located at 560 S Pacific Highway in Rickreall.
Shop for Valentine’s Day at Rickreall Grange
The Rickreall Grange hosts a Valentine’s Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4-5. There will be more than 25 vendors offering unique gifts for you or your Valentine. Admission is free. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. The Rickreall Grange is located at 280 Pacific Highway, behind the blue Masonic Lodge building.
Central Lions help with vision and hearing
Central Lions Club will help adult Independence-Monmouth community members in need of eye and hearing exams and will help pay for eyeglasses and hearing aids, if needed. The Lions can work with needy adults to get the vision or hearing care they need. If you have these needs, please email Debbie at central.lions.m.i@gmail.com.
The Central Lions Club, with help from the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation (OLS&HF), tests the vision of every elementary school student in the Central School District each year.
For children in need, the OLS&HF works with the KEX Kids Fund, a non-profit organization established to provide students with free comprehensive eye exams, eyeglasses and/or hearing aids.
If you live in the greater Monmouth-Independence community, are on a limited income, and need vision or hearing care, please reach out to the Central Lions Club for help.
WOU kicks off “STEM and FEM” speaker series Feb. 1
Polk County Public Health Administrator Naomi Adeline will be the kick-off speaker for the 2023 “STEM and FEM” presentations from 4-5:30 p.m., Feb. 1, at Western Oregon University’s Natural Science Building, Room 103. The series presents women who have achieved outstanding careers in STEM fields -- science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Adeline will talk about her work at the head of the county’s public health program, which continues to face challenges from the recent pandemic.
Polk County Republican Women meet Feb. 2
The Polk County Republican Women’s next monthly meeting is Feb. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Westside Pacific Restaurant, 670 Pacific Highway, Rickreall. Guest speakers are Dallas mayor Ken Woods and Linda Farrington, from Salem-Keizer’s “West and Together.”
BeckenRidge Vineyard hosts financial class
BeckenRidge Vineyard hosts Essentials Financial Class presented by How Money Works, Feb. 4 from 3-4:30 p.m. Come grab a glass of wine while bettering your future and learning important financial concepts that you need to know. Everyone who attends will receive a free copy of the book “How Money Works.” BeckenRidge Vineyard is located at 300 Reuben Boise Road, Dallas,
Chateau Bianca hosts Couples Valentine Painting Class
Chateau Bianca Winery and We Make Art present Couples Valentine Painting Class from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $70. Couples receive two 11-inch by 14-inch canvas boards, with each painting one canvas - put together they make one painting. Also included are paints (a choice of gold or silver for the trees), brushes, aprons and step by step instructions. No Walk ins please, Tickets are limited, so snag yours soon and make it a fun day date with your loved one.
Chateau Bianca is located at 17485 Highway 22 outside Dallas.
Oregon Interfaith Earth Summit returns to Dallas Feb. 5
The Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon presents the 10th Annual Oregon Interfaith Earth Summit Feb. 5. The Care for our Common Home themed event runs from 1:30-5:30 p.m., hosted by minister Rev. Bonnie Tarwater. The event is at the Church for our Common Home, an untraditional “house church” that worships in the barn with the animals, in Dallas at 15435 Strong Road. All neighbors and faith communities in Dallas are welcome. Independence, Monmouth, Falls City, Salem and surrounding areas are invited to this intergenerational event.
Events include guest speaker Dr. John B. Cobb Jr. at 4 p.m., a prayer vigil at 5 p.m. and music by fiddler Truman Price.
For registration rates and for more information, contact Rev. Bonnie Tarwater at revtarwater@yahoo.com, (503) 248-523 or www.churchforourcommonhome.com.
Dallas library hosts story walk
Try out the Dallas Public Library’s Winter StoryWalk. Pick up a map at the library and walk to downtown businesses to read the story “Whopper Cake” by Karma Wilson and Will Hillenbrand. When you’re done, come back to the library and fill out a raffle ticket. You may win a prize.
Rickreall Grange presents Bottle Painting With Fairy Lights
Join Jackey for an evening of Bottle Painting With Fairy Lights, from 5-7 p,m., Feb. 23 at the Rickreall Grange. Receive step-by-step instruction painting a bottle of your choice in any colors you choose. Create your own ethereal mood light using suggestions and examples from Jackey, or bring your own idea.
All supplies are provided, the paints are especially for glass, are scratch resistant and can be made safe for hot water washing after baking the finished piece in an oven.
Snacks and drinks will also be available.
The event is $35 per person. The Rickreall Grange is located at 280 Pacific Highway, behind the blue Masonic Lodge building.
DHS presents “Cinderella”
The Dallas High School Thespians and Theatre presents “Cinderella,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the DHS Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for Senior Citizens ages 65 and up and students without ASB or Thespian Card. The performance is free for students with ASB and/or Thespian Card at the door and for children ages 5 and under in laps. Purchase tickets online at dhstheatre.org/buy-tickets.
Monmouth offers Love Local campaign during February
The city of Monmouth Love Local: Support Monmouth Small Businesses is returning for the month of February.
To help local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic, the city is offering residential utility account holders in Monmouth an electric credit from receipts from shopping at local stores and restaurants. Eligible receipts must come from a local retail, restaurant, fitness or personal service business with a physical storefront inside Monmouth city limits.
Love Local: Support Monmouth Small Business is an easy way to show your support for local businesses. To participate, Monmouth utility customers need to spend $20 at eligible local businesses then write their name, phone number and utility account on their receipts. Receipts should have the local business name and date of purchase on it as well. Finally, receipts should be scanned and emailed to lovelocal@ci.monmouth.or.us, or dropped off in a sealed envelope at the drop box or front desk at Monmouth Power and Light building (780 Ecols St S).
For every $20 spent at an eligible local business, the city of Monmouth will credit $10 towards the customer’s electric utility bill. Residential utility account customers can earn up to three credits per account with a maximum credit of $30 per account.
For more information, visit the city’s website at: www.ci.monmouth.or.us and click on Business - “Love Local Challenge.”
Dallas Library screening 2022’s best documentary winner “The Summer of Soul”
Join the Dallas Public Library for a free screening of the 2022 Best Documentary winner, The Summer of Soul at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 as part of their Movie Night for Adult series.
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten - until now. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension and more.
The library is located at 950 Main St.
Senator Jeff Merkley returns to Polk County Feb. 6 on town hall tour
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s second round of town halls has him returning to Polk County on Feb. 6. The town hall will be at 1 p.m. at Western Oregon University, in the Werner University Center, located at 400 Monmouth Ave. N. in Monmouth.
“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities,” Merkley said in a press release. “Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state.”
Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been great to get back on the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life,” Merkley added.
Republican Central Committee meets Feb. 9
The Polk County Republican Central Committee meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Dallas High School library, located at 1250 Southeast Holman Ave.
The main speaker is Jeff Myers - chief editor of Save Oregon Schools. Additionally, candidates currently running for local school boards will speak.
For more information, email polkcountygopchair@gmail.com or go to https://polkcounty.gop.
WOU opens bidding for auction series
Bidding has opened in Western Oregon University’s Smith Fine Arts Series 2023 Auction. This year’s theme is “Embrace the Music,” and proceeds help to support the long-running series of artistic performances. The auction will end at 9 p.m. on Feb. 5.
There are dozens of prizes up for auction, including vacation getaways, event tickets, food & drinks, artwork, jewelry, and more.
To view the available items and place your bids, visit sfas2023auction.asimobile.net.
The schedule of performances for the current SFA Series can be found at wou.edu/smith/2022-23-season.
