Dallas Pickleball Club free lessons continue
The Dallas Pickleball Club will continue to offer free lessons through the month of September. The lessons will be on the pickleball court across from the Aquatic Center.
The lessons are:
- Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
- Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
- Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
Equipment is provided by the club. New players are encouraged to take at least 2-3 lessons.
To learn more, go to www.DallasPickleballClub.net.
Enlightened Theatrics presents Broadway Dreams 2022
Enlightened Theatrics Presents Broadway Dreams 2022, a summer intensive with the Industry’s best and brightest. The program features a faculty of Broadway professionals and culminates in a final evening performance at Salem’s Historic Grand Theatre on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
Enlightened Theatrics is partnering with Broadway Dreams as the only in-person Musical Theatre Intensive in the Pacific Northwest, on their multi-city, summer tour.
Founded in 2005 by Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams is an international organization that brings current Broadway professionals to locations around the world. Students of all ages are given the opportunity to hone their storytelling skills in voice, acting and dance. Enlightened Theatrics Executive Director Vincenzo Meduri and Tanner have been bringing this program to Salem since 2015.
This year’s Broadway Dreams faculty is led by Broadway Dreams’ Education Director Matthew Scott, seen on Broadway in An “American in Paris,” “Sondheim on Sondheim,” and “Jersey Boys.” Joining him is multi-talented Scott Anderson Morris who has worked in “A Chorus Line” and “My Fair Lady” directed by the one and only Julie Andrews.
To purchase tickets, go to https://enlightenedtheatrics.org/tickets. For more information, email BoxOffice@EnlightenedTheatrics.org or call (503) 585-3427.
City of Dallas hosting leadership course
The city of Dallas is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 Leadership Dallas course. Approximately 15 Dallas leaders will participate in eight half-day sessions: one the second Thursday of each month from October through May. A graduation event and a Community Service Day in early June will tie together the entire year. Graduates of this class will then be responsible for organizing next year’s sessions. The course is open to anyone engaged in a career or other endeavors and having an interest in community development and growth is invited to apply.
The application deadline is Sept. 6. Tuition is $95.
For an application or more information, go to www.dallasor.gov/community/page/leadership-dallas.
Independence Downtown Association hosts Hop & Heritage Block Party
Sample local brews and beverages with the Hop & Heritage Block Party Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. There will be live street performances as you visit stops at local restaurants and businesses. Each location has partnered with a brewery and will gladly trade a stamp on your passport for some tastings of great craft beers (and a few other beverages!).
Tickets are $20 and includes a commemorative glass which will be ready and waiting for you at the ticket booth the day of the event. Fill your passport with stamps and be entered into the raffle for a chance to win a gift basket of local treats!
Ticket sales support the Independence Downtown Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting a vibrant downtown. Tickets and beer mugs can be picked up the day of the event at Indy Commons, located at 154 S Main Street, Independence.
Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/3POFEqh.
Street paving to take place in Dallas Sept. 6-16
Street Paving Sept. 6 –16 Starting at 6:30 a.m.
W. Ellendale Ave (SW Levens St to SW Applegate Trail Dr)
The City of Dallas has contracted with Knife River Construction to repave West Ellendale Avenue beginning at Hillcrest Drive and ending at Applegate Trail Drive. The work is anticipated to occur between Tuesday, September 6th and Friday, September 16th. Work may begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and be completed no later than 10 p.m. each day.
On-street parking on West Ellendale Avenue will not be allowed during the scheduled construction period. Vehicle owners should avoid work zones by removing vehicles in advance of the work schedule.
Access will be maintained on West Ellendale Avenue during the construction period, however, delays and brief lack of access to adjacent properties should be anticipated. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.
For personal safety, please keep children and pets away from the street, truck traffic, equipment, and hot asphalt.
If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at 503-831-3559.
Dallas Downtown Association to host quarterly membership meeting
The Dallas Downtown Associaiton will host its quarterly membership meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. in the Dallas Event Center. DDA Board members have been visiting members this week in the downtown area letting you all know of the event, and it would be great to have you there! These meetings are vital to the DDA because they allow us to best connect with our members and it also provides an opportunity for our members to network with each other. Below is a brief outline of our agenda for this meeting (Refreshments will be provided):
Polk County will stop by to discuss their plans for the Wells Fargo building on Main Street.
The DDA will present plans for new events planned this year and next year
The DDA will share new organizational changes that will enhance the value of your DDA membership and provide needed financial stability to the DDA.
