Community Briefs

Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25-26
The Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be two buildings full (Main Building and Building C) of all homemade crafts from more than 150 vendors, including wreaths, jewelry, coyboy art, books, cards, blankets, holiday bread, cookies and lots more. Food will be available onsite to whet your appetite as you shop.
Admission is by donation. Parking is free.
The Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center is located at 520 S. Pacific Highway in Rickreall. To learn more, call (503) 623-3048.
Monmouth Garden Club Greens Sale returns
After two-year absence, the tradition of a Monmouth Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale returns from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Christ’s Church, 412 Clay St., in Monmouth.
Already, members are collecting pinecones, making wreath bows, inventorying supplies for table arrangements and planning other holiday decorations. Keeping with tradition, proceeds from the sale will go to community beautification projects for the city and surrounding areas.
Santa arriving in Independence by train
Santa Train Stations return this year with an appearance by the jolly bearded man in red arriving in Independence by train Dec. 3. Santa Train Stations is a free event designed to unite the community and kick off the holiday season in Monmouth and Independence.
Santa will be arriving at noon via train (thanks to Pacific and Western Railroad) and making his stop on 2nd Street in front of the Independence Cinema. This free event allows kids to write a letter to Santa, sit on his lap and receive toys.
There will also be hot dogs, cookies, crafts and a Safety Depot where families can learn about train safety.
St. Philip Catholic Church hosts annual Christmas Bazaar
The St. Philip Catholic Church annual Christmas Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at 825 SW Mill St. in Dallas.
The bazaar features poinsettias, homemade baked goods, handmade crafts, gifts and decorative greens. Soup and pie luncheon will be served all day.
The bazaar also features a raffle to win prizes including a trip for two to the Inn at Spanish Head Resort, a quilt and afghan, a $300 Lowe’s gift card and cash. You need not be present to win.
Friends of Monmouth Senior Center hosts holiday bazaar
The Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center hosts a holiday bazaar Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, located at 180 Warren St. S.
Shop their selection of quality, handmade items presented by local crafters and artists, plus a cookie bake sale to sweeten the deal.
Salem Community Chorus performs Dec. 11
The Salem Community Chorus (which includes a large contingent of Polk County members) will perform holiday music on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., at Christ’s Church Methodist and Presbyterian, 412 Clay Street, in Monmouth. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be received, to be divided between the chorus and a mission project of the congregation. There might even be a sing-along!
For more information, go to www.scchorus.net.
Chemeketa Cellars to host annual Nouveau release party
Chemeketa Cellars hosts their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.
Tickets to the event include tastings of Nouveau from local wineries, food pairings, and live music. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by glass and bottle. Guests will mingle with wine-studies students and local wineries, learn about the Nouveau tradition, and enjoy a lively evening at the Northwest Wine Studies Center.
The ticket price is $20 for non-members and $15 for wine club members. Visit Chemeketa Cellars’ website for more information, or email contact@chemeketacellars.com.
Dallas Food Bank needs Thanksgiving food donations
The Dallas Food Bank is in search of donations of Thanksgiving dinner food items to complete 120 Thanksgiving Food Boxes. Items needed are cranberry sauce, gravy, olives, canned corn, potatoes (instant or fresh) and butter and/or margarine. Items can be dropped off at the Dallas Food Bank at 322 Main St., Suite 180.
For more information, email dfb93778@outlook.com.
The Dallas Food Bank is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving the community since 1983.
