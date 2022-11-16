Community Briefs

Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25-26

The Polk County Craft Festival returns Nov. 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be two buildings full (Main Building and Building C) of all homemade crafts from more than 150 vendors, including wreaths, jewelry, coyboy art, books, cards, blankets, holiday bread, cookies and lots more. Food will be available onsite to whet your appetite as you shop.

