St. Thomas church hosts Brew & B.S. classes this fall
The St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 1486 SW Levens St. in Dallas, hosts Brew & B.S. classes every Monday at 5 p.m.
Black American History, from 1865-1963, will be the subject of this fall’s lectures and discussions.
For more information, go to www.stthomasdallasor.org/index.html.
Garden clubs host Flower Show and Quilt Display
The second annual Flower Show and Quilt Display is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in the gym at the Evangelical Bible Church at 1175 SE Howe St., in Dallas. Enter through the breezeway. This free show is hosted by the Dallas Garden Club, the Salem Area Garden Club and the Salem Grow and Show Garden Club, members of the Capital District of the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs.
The flower show will be a judged event and will include floral designs, horticulture and vegetable and fruit displays to showcase “The Bounty of Oregon.” Quilts of various designs and eras will be exhibited around the gym and attendees will be asked to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” award in both floral and quilt categories. A free drawing of items donated by local businesses will also given away.
Adult Mystery Book Club meets Sept. 20
The Independence Adult Mystery Book Club meets at 4 p.m. to discuss the novel “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke. The club meets at Riverview Park near the parking lot under the trees. Please bring a lawn chair to sit in if you have one. The club will try to have a few extras if you aren’t able to bring one.
Be sure to sign up for the Mystery Book Club reminder list at https://bit.ly/3RAuWWb so you will be notified if they need to adjust the meeting location due to inclement weather.
Copies of the book are available in the library system and there are often extra copies available to pick up at the circulation desk. Contact Independence Library staff to place a hold on a copy for you.
For assistance, call the library at (503) 838-1811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.