4-H hosts guided mushroom tour at Silver Falls
Join Polk County 4-H for a Guided Mushroom Hike with OSU/4-H at Sliver Falls State Park on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hike is open to all students ages 14-18.
Register today at https://beav.es/5pe. There is a $5 registration fee and liability forms are required.
Meet at the Marion 4-H OSU Extension Office at 1320 Capitol St. NE Suite 110, in Salem. Transportation and supplies will be provided from the OSU Extension Salem office to Silver Falls State Park. Bring your own lunch, snacks, and water. Dress for the weather. Contact
ryan.thompson@oregonstate.edu for questions.
CASA hosts pajama, book drive
CASA of Polk County is seeking donations to its Second Annual Pajama and Storybook Drive. Pajamas and storybook donations are needed for boys and girls of all ages and sizes from newborn to 18-years-old.
This year, CASA is partnering with Polk County Association of Realtors - Oregon for collecting donations. The Dallas collection site is First American Title, located at 807 Main St. The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is another drop site for the drive, located at 355 Pacific Ave. N. Suite B, in Monmouth.
The donations can also be dropped off at the CASA of Polk County Inc. office, located at 580 Main St., Ste D, in Dallas.
The Pajama and Storybook Drive runs through Nov. 18, immediately followed by the kick-off of CASA’s Annual Holiday Toy & Coat Drive to go through Dec. 19.
CASA ensures 100% of the donations will go directly to abused and neglected children residing in Polk County foster care.
Don’t have time to shop? You can gift CASA a cash donation and they’ll do the shopping for you. A donation receipt will be provided for tax purposes.
CASA of Polk County Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to recruit, train, guide, and support volunteers appointed by Polk County judges to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in the judicial dependency system.
For more information, call (503) 623-8473.
Pedee Women’s Club fair Nov. 12
The Pedee Women’s Club Craft Soup and Pie Fair is Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pedee Women’s Clubhouse, 12491 Kings Valley Highway.
The club welcomes everyone to enjoy homemade soup, pie and candy along with a craft fair of local handcrafted artisan goods.
For more information, contact Lisa at 503-779-7421.
Chemeketa Cellars to host annual Nouveau release party
Chemeketa Cellars hosts their annual Beaujolais Nouveau release party on Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Northwest Wine Studies Center at 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem.
Tickets to the event include tastings of Nouveau from local wineries, food pairings, and live music. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by glass and bottle. Guests will mingle with wine-studies students and local wineries, learn about the Nouveau tradition, and enjoy a lively evening at the Northwest Wine Studies Center.
The ticket price is $20 for non-members and $15 for wine club members. Visit Chemeketa Cellars’ website for more information, or email contact@chemeketacellars.com.
Farm Worker Women offer holiday wreath sales in Polk County
Wreath orders are being taken through Nov. 25 for free Polk County delivery Dec. 3-5. The handcrafted wreaths measure 22-24 inches in diameter and are made of noble fir, holly, pinecones and red bow. Cost is $40. Wreaths are made by and will benefit MLP, a local farm worker women’s cooperative for family income and leadership development.
To order or for more information, contact Ed Brandt, Farm Worker Ministry Northwest, at (503) 917-1326 or edgarbrandt@q.com.
Community Resource Academy schedules training Nov. 22
Polk County Service Integration presents The Community Resource Academy, Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Academy Building, 182 Academy St., Dallas.
The training is open to anyone but is best suited for partners who are new to Polk County and/or Service Integration, client serving individuals, those who serve as the first point of contact in their office, or anyone who provides resource referrals for families and individuals.
Register to attend the training or to present about your services by visiting tinyurl.com/CommunityResourceAcademy. Registration closes Nov 8. Limited spots are available.
Salem Friends of Felines fundraiser returns
The Salem Friends of Felines, which serves Polk and Marion counties, hosts its 16th annual fundraising auction on Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at 930 Chemawa Road, in Keizer.
All proceeds benefit the cats in the community and help cover costly medical care for ill and injured cats. Tickets are $60 each or $400 for a table of eight, unless sold out.
Tickets include hearty appetizers and beverages, as well as a fantastic silent auction, plus live music. Guests should be 21 years and older.
Purchase tickets at www.sfof.org or at their thrift store/adoption center at 4157 Cherry Ave NE, Keizer. Visit SFOF website at www.sfof.org for more information. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the event for $60 each if not sold out.
Veterans Day Firework Show
The Dallas community celebrates all U.S. Military Veterans with a firework show at LaCreole Middle School on Veterans Day. The city of Dallas wishes to honor and give its appreciation to all who are currently serving, or who have served, in the U.S military.
“You have sacrificed so much for our freedoms, and we recognize your service,” City Manager Brian Latta said.
The Dallas Veterans Day Firework Show begins shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov, 11. The fireworks will be lit off from the ball fields at La Creole Middle School but can be seen from most anywhere in the city.
In addition to attending the firework show celebration, staff encourages everyone to reach out to the veterans you know in your life and thank them for their service in protecting our freedoms.
Dallas Food Bank needs Thanksgiving food donations
The Dallas Food Bank is in search of donations of Thanksgiving dinner food items to complete 120 Thanksgiving Food Boxes. Items needed are cranberry sauce, gravy, olives, canned corn, potatoes (instant or fresh) and butter and/or margarine. Items can be dropped off at the Dallas Food Bank at 322 Main St., Suite 180.
For more information, email dfb93778@outlook.com.
The Dallas Food Bank is an all volunteer, nonprofit organization serving the community since 1983.
Lions Club awards blanket to raffle winner
The Dallas Lions Club finished its second Pendleton blanket raffle. The winning ticket was for Nancy Cruikshanks. The club would like to thank all who bought a ticket this year and helped the fund raiser to be a success. This year was not as profitable as last year but still helped the club with its many activities at the local schools. They look forward to another raffle next year, but probably not a blanket.
Property taxes are due on Nov. 15
Polk County property taxes are due Nov. 15. The tax and assessor’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., remaining open through the lunch hour to better serve you!
Here’s what you need to know:
• 2022 statements are available on the Assessor’s website at https://apps2.co.polk.or.us/PSO
• Paper copies were mailed on Oct 21.
• Property owners who pay in full by Nov 15 will receive a 3% discount.
• Taxpayers also have the option to pay 1/3 of the total amount due on Nov 15, followed by 1/3 payments on Feb 15 and May 15, 2023.
