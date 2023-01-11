Community Briefs

West Valley hosts bike helmet fitting clinic
West Valley Hospital Community Relations, in partnership with their EMS partners in Polk County and their Trauma RNs, hosts a bike helmet fitting clinic Jan. 14 from 1-3 p.m. in the main entrance parking lot, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas.
Bring your current helmet for a fit check. Service is first come, first serve.
County hosts Community Connect open house Jan. 24
Polk County Family & Community Outreach presents Polk County Community Connect Jan 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St.
Community Connect is an open house style, one-stop, free event that will showcase the many agencies that assist individuals and families in Polk County. The community event and resource fair will include more than 30 community organizations offering resource connection and free services including:
- Haircuts
- Family Fun Activities
- Food
- Health Screenings
- Dental Care
- OHP Assistance
- Employment & Education
There will be free transportation to the event. For questions or more information, call (503) 623-9664, ext. 2592, or email kramer.amber@co.polk.or.us.
AAUW hosts Speech Trek Contest for high school girls
AAUW Salem Branch is sponsoring the 6th Annual Speech Trek Contest for 10th and 11th grade girls in the greater Salem Area, including those in Polk County. This year AAUW is collaborating with the Salem Library Foundation’s SALEM READS program, featuring the book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah. The theme is Race, Equity, and Activism based upon this story.
Complete an online application form at salem-or.aauw.net or email completed form to cwmueller33@gmail.com. The deadline for submitting an application form is Feb. 26. Winners receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.
For more information, call (503) 385-1607 or email joycezook43@gmail.com.
Let BSA Troop 38 pick up your Christmas tree
The scouts of Monmouth-Independence BSA Troop 38 will pick up your tree from Monmouth and Independence for recycling through Jan. 14.
To schedule a pick-up, call (971) 612-0085 or email T38TREES@YAHOO.COM.
Applications for Downtown Dallas building grants now accepted
Applications are now being accepted for the City of Dallas 2023 round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to assist owners of downtown Dallas buildings with key improvement projects. An application form and program guidelines are on the City’s website.
Grant awardees will have 12 months to complete their projects from the time their funding agreements are signed. Applicants are required to provide at least a 2/3 project match investment. Individual grant awards are capped at $20,000. More information on this program, including the application materials can be found in the “Latest News” section of the City’s website at www.dallasor.gov.
Prospective applicants are encouraged to discuss their projects with the City’s Economic & Community Development Department staff prior to applying to determine eligibility and permits required. Interested parties may inquire in person on the second floor of Dallas City Hall, phone (503) 831-3571; (503) 831-3574 or email planning@dallasor.gov.
Win $500 creating an Independence Days Commemorative Poster
The 1st Annual Independence Days Commemorative Poster Contest runs through Jan. 27. The theme for 2023 is The Willamette River. The winner will receive $500.
Here are the details:
1. Contest is open to Independence/Monmouth residents and business owners/employees high school age or older (14 and older).
2. Only one entry per person.
3. Submission must include the contest theme as a primary part of the submission.
4. Resource kits are available online at www.Artfulindy.com to provide artists with inspiration and research opportunities.
5. Submissions will be made using a Dropbox link on artfulindy.com.
6. All entries will be evaluated by a jury of art professionals - gallery owners, art instructors, and artists.
7. The winning submission will be announced in February with a formal ceremony to be scheduled in March. The winning artist receives $500.
8. The winning submission will be reproduced for sale at Independence Days 2023.
Go to www.artfulindy.com for more information.
Dallas FFA hosts Hearts and Wines auction fundraiser
Tickets are available now for the Dallas FFA Hearts and Wines Dinner & Dessert Auction Fundraiser. All proceeds go to support members of the Dallas FFA chapter.
Appetizers start at 5:30 and childcare is available.
Tickets are $35 each or $225 for a Hearts and Wine table for eight. To purchase your tickets go to https://my-site-106112-103940.square.site
If you are also interested in donating a dessert, or for more information, contact the FFA at dallasffaalumni@gmail.com.
Monmouth Library seeks art inspired by books
The Monmouth Public Library and Arts and Culture Commission are hosting an art show, featuring local art inspired by books. Submissions are encouraged from community members of all ages and all skill levels, and should be brought to the library on Jan. 21 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The art show will be held Jan. 24-27, with an awards reception on Jan. 28.
MLK movie “Selma” showing at Library with discussion, pizza
The city of Monmouth and Western Oregon University are collaborating to present Jan. 13 a showing of the Martin Luther King Jr. docudrama “Selma.” The movie focuses on the actions of Dr. King during the American civil rights movement. It is rated PG-13, has a run time of 128 minutes, and will start at 6 p.m.
Mike Wilson, a member of the WOU psychological sciences faculty, will lead a discussion after the film, and pizza will be served.
LWC hosts Pleistocene Paleoecology of the Mid-Willamette Valley: A Ghost Story
The Luckiamute Watershed Council hosts a new Sips ‘n’ Science pub talk “Pleistocene Paleoecology of the Mid-Willamette Valley: A Ghost Story” from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas.
This is a fun and interactive in-person Sips ‘n’ Science pub talk, which features Luckiamute Watershed Council Project Manager Aubrey Cloud. Hear about exciting fossil discoveries in the watershed and its neighbors. Learn about local Pleistocene paleoecology, the mammoth-sized hole it has left in our modern world and the lessons it holds for our future.
Registration is required. Please RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3GQ1iJH.
Superintendent Kubista wants to hear from you
Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista will be hosting community chats in January.
She will be at Talmadge Middle School on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., and at the District Office on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Come learn more about Central School District’s strategic plan and performance goals. Find out where students are, where they’re going, and how we will work together, as a community, to get them there. Kubista will be there to listen to the community and answer questions, as well as gather feedback.
For more information, email info@central.k12.or.us.
Chateau Bianca Winery hosts charcuterie board workshop
Come enjoy a workshop learning the art of building a cheese and charcuterie board at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Chateau Bianca Winery, 17485 OR-22, Dallas
Two ticket options are available. The two-person ticket option includes one charcuterie and cheese board and two glasses of wine. The one-person ticket includes charcuterie and cheese board and a glass of wine.
The workshop includes 90 minutes of instruction and all the supplies needed to create your own cheese board. They will discuss suggested pairings, different techniques of plating charcuteries and cheeses, and the best tools to build your own amazing boards at home. So enjoy your crafted board in class, or take it home to enjoy with others.
A complimentary $10 drink credit is included with the ticket purchase (not of monetary value, some restrictions apply). Cancellations must be communicated 24 or more hours in advance for class credit.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3iU5fU0.
Polk County Republicans meeting moved
The first meeting of Polk County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Dallas High School library, 1250 SE Holman Ave. The group has permission to park anywhere in the lot off Holman, even in staff parking spots. They ask members to arrive 15 minutes early to verify contact information.
Janice Dysinger, executive director of Oregonians for Fair Elections and co-chair of CleanVoterRolls.com, will speak on election integrity.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a fabulous door prize.
Walmart hosts Wellness Day Jan. 14
Walmart invites Oregonians to stay healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings and affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide.
CYS softball board meets Jan. 12, seeks coaches
The next Central Youth Sports Softball Board Meeting is at 7 p.m. Jan.12 at Mendi’s Pizza, 1695 Monmouth St, Suite 9726, in Independence.
All interested coaches for all age groups should attend if possible. The league is still looking for coaches. This is a great opportunity to find out what exciting things are happening with CYS Softball this coming season.
