Wednesday, March 1
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Thursday, March 2
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion Group, 950 Main St.
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Drop in Coloring Fun for All Ages, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
Friday, March 3
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Dave Upton, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Hwy S.
7:30 p.m. - Shrek the Musical, Pentacle Theatre, 342 52nd Ave.
Saturday, March 4
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11 a.m. - Historia Bilingües: Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Hucklebuck Highway, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road
6:30 p.m. - Independence Wagon Wheelers Square Dance, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building B, 520 S. Pacific Hwy. West
7:30 p.m. - Shrek the Musical, Pentacle Theatre, 342 52nd Ave.
Sunday, March 5
9 a.m. - Polk Flea Market, Polk County Fairgrounds Main Building and Building C, 520 S. Pacific Hwy. West, early admission 6-9 a.m. $5, regular admission $1
2 p.m. - Shrek the Musical, Pentacle Theatre, 342 52nd Ave.
Monday, March 6
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Personnel Committee Zoom meeting, www.polkswcd.com/upcoming-board-meetings.html
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Work Session, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, March 7
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Story Time, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Echols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - State of the Cities addressed by Independence and Monmouth mayors. Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St. Independence.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Meeting, 950 Main St.
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council Meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Wednesday, March 8
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, 168 Ecols St.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
5:30 p.m. - Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, 112 South 3rd St., Independence
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
