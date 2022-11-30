Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 30
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
2 p.m. - School District Superintendent Chat, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
Thursday, Dec. 1
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion group, call (503) 623-2633 for information
5:30 p.m. Bingo, VFW Post 4211, 771 NE Main St., Willamina
6 p.m. - Adult Paint Night!, Dallas Library, sign up in person at the library
Friday, Dec. 2
9 a.m. - Polk County Craft Festival, County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway
9:30 a.m. - Craft Fair, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Holiday Market at Chateau Bianca Winery, 17485 Highway 22
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - WOU Tree Lighting ceremony and parade
7:30 p.m. - Cookie decorating with Santa in WOU Werner University Center
Saturday, Dec. 3
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
10 a.m. - First annual Monmouth’s Merry Market pop up sales in downtown
11:30 a.m. - Polk County Fire District #1 chili and cornbread cookoff, downtown Monmouth
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
3:30 p.m. - Old Fellows Bingo, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
5 p.m. - City of Dallas Light Parade
6 p.m. - City of Dallas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Polk County Courthouse
7:30 p.m. - Smith Fine Arts Series Concert featuring Typhoon on the WOU campus at Rice Auditorium.
8 p.m. - 69th annual teen SnoBall Dance, Oregon State Fairgrounds Pavilion, tickets are $35 at the door, www.snoballsalem.com
Sunday, Dec. 4
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Dec. 5
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
8:30 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center Board of Directors meeting
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Bethany Morris Medicare Help, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Yarn Crafters Guild, Dallas Public Library
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Workshop/Meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Monmouth Senior Center Plant Swap with the Library
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Meeting
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
5:30 p.m. - Kids Paint Night!, for ages 8-12, Dallas Public Library, sign ups are in person only
6 p.m. - Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - 4H Rifle & Pistol Practice and Meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council Meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Dallas Public Library is closed all day for staff training
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
3 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
