Wednesday, Nov. 23
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Central High School ASBCE hosts free senior citizen luncheon, CHS cafeteria
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
Thursday, Nov. 24
Dallas Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
Monmouth Senior Center closed for Thanksgiving
Dallas Senior Center closed for Thanksgiving
Independence Library closed for Thanksgiving
5:30 p.m. Bingo, VFW Post 4211, 771 NE Main St., Willamina
Friday, Nov. 25
Dallas Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
Monmouth Senior Center closed for Thanksgiving
Independence Library closed for Thanksgiving
9 a.m. - Polk County Craft Festival, County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Holiday Market at Chateau Bianca Winery, 17485 Highway 22
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Paint Party, Salt Creek Cider House, all ages painting “Shadow Tree,” for information or to register go to https://bit.ly/3XjQRnI
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
Saturday, Nov. 26
Dallas Public Library Closed for Thanksgiving
9 a.m. - Polk County Craft Festival, County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway
11 a.m. - Holiday Market at Chateau Bianca Winery, 17485 Highway 22
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
3:30 p.m. - Old Fellows Bingo, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
Sunday, Nov. 27
10 a.m. - Paul Thompson Auction, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
5 p.m. - Glow Holiday Lighting Ceremony, Riverview Park, Independence
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Nov. 28
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Bethany Morris Medicare Help, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Administration Committee meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
4 p.m. - Dallas Building and Grounds Committee Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
5 p.m. - Independence Library Board meeting, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
Tuesday, Nov. 29
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Keeping Our Voices Alive, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Monmouth Senior Center Plant Swap with the Library
5 p.m. - Family Gingerbread Houses, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6:30 p.m. - 4H Rifle & Pistol Practice and Meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
Wednesday, Nov. 30
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
2 p.m. - School District Superintendent Chat, Monmouth Senior Center
3 p.m. - Kid’s Craft: Foil Art, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.