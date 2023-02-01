Wednesday, Feb. 1
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield, Polk County Museum – Main Floor, 560 S Pacific Highway W. Rickreall
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
4 p.m. - Dungeons and Dragons for Teens and Tweens ages 11-18, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Echols St. S.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St.
Thursday, Feb. 2
9:30 a.m. - Dallas Cemetery District #4 meeting, cemetery office
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Economic Development Commission meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
12 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Book Discussion, 950 Main St.
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Drop in Coloring Fun for All Ages!, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
Friday, Feb. 3
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Lunar New Year Red Envelope Hunt, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Kids Movie Night: “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Summer of Love (band) live at Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Rd, Independence
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Hwy S.
Saturday, Feb. 4
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Valentine’s Sale, 280 Pacific Highway
6 p.m. - Northwest Transit Authority (band) live at Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Rd, Independence
Sunday, Feb. 5
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Valentine’s Sale, 280 Pacific Highway
9 a.m. - Polk County Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall
2 p.m. - Orvil Ivie (musician) live at Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Rd, Independence
Monday, Feb. 6
The Main Building at the Polk County Fairgrounds will be closed the month of January for ceiling update
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
8:30 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center Board of Directors meeting
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 pm. - U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley Town Hall, Western Oregon University – Werner University Center, 400 Monmouth Ave. N., Monmouth
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council work session, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Story Time, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Needle Arts/Crafts Group/Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library meeting, 950 Main St.
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Dallas Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee meeting, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Elementary PTA meeting, MES Library, 958 E. Church St.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, 168 Ecols St.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, Heritage Museum, 112 South 3rd St.
