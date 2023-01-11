Community Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 11
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
4 p.m. - Dungeons & Dragons for Teens and Tweens ages 11-18, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Echols St S.
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, 112 South 3rd St.
6 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, OSU Extension Conference Room at 289 E Ellendale Ave Suite 301, Dallas, and via Zoom, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or visit www.polkswcd.com for more details
6 p.m. - Parks and Recreation Board Meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 N Hogan Rd.
Thursday, Jan. 12
9 a.m. - Polk SWCD Finance Committee meeting, via ZOOM video conference, call (503) 623-9680, ext. 108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
6 p.m. - Movie and Conversation: “Selma,” Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
6:30 p.m. - Independence Days Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Polk County Republicans meeting, Dallas High School library, 1250 SE Holman Ave.
7 p.m. - Central Youth Sports Softball Board Meeting, Mendi’s Pizza, 1695 Monmouth St, Suite 9726, Independence, coaches needed
Friday, Jan. 13
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Teen/Adult Paint Party with Jen Hibbard, Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - “Selma” movie showing with discussion led by Mike Wilson from WOU, Monmouth Public Library
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Hwy S.
Saturday, Jan. 14
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11 a.m. - Kids Build It: Legos & Duplos & more, Monmouth Public Library
11:30 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center General Meeting and Potluck
Sunday, Jan. 15
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Monday, Jan. 16
The Main Building at the Polk County Fairgrounds will be closed the month of January for ceiling update
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
Public libraries will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Bethany Morris Medicare Help, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
Tuesday, Jan. 17
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family story time with librarian Hilary, Monmouth Public Library
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Needle Arts/Crafts Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - January Adult Mystery Book Club discusses “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley, in person at Independence Library and via Zoom, for details call (503) 838-1811.
6 p.m. - Dallas Parks & Recreation District Formation Committee, Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, 168 Ecols St.
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.