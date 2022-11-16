Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 16
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall, 151 Main St. W
Thursday, Nov. 17
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Into Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Dallas Cemetery District meeting
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Economic Development Commission meeting
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - FMSC Board meeintg, Monmouth Community Senior Center
5:30 p.m. Bingo, VFW Post 4211, 771 NE Main St., Willamina
6 p.m. - Independence Parks & Recreation Board meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - 4H & Public Dog Obedience Classes, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
7 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Tree Advisory Board meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Friday, Nov. 18
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
8 a.m. - Partnerships in Community Living all staff meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bingo and Ice Cream Social, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Conversation Project-Understanding Urban/Rural Divides with Nick Nash, Dallas Library
Saturday, Nov. 19
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
2 p.m. - WOU Voices & Chamber Singers Concert, Monmouth Senior Center
3:30 p.m. - Old Fellows Bingo, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
Sunday, Nov. 20
10 a.m. - Paul Thompson Auction, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Nov. 21
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Bethany Morris Medicare Help, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Lego Mania!, Independence Library. 175 Monmouth St.
5:30 p.m. - Independence Historic Preservation Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - NH Orchestra, Monmouth Senior Center
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Keeping Our Voices Alive, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
6:30 p.m. -
6:30 p.m. - 4H Rifle & Pistol Practice and Meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
Wednesday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
