Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 2
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime, 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
3 p.m. - Kid’s Craft: Calico Corn Crafts, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
5 p.m. - Monmouth-Independence Network Board of Directors, for agenda and call-in details to attend virtually, go to www.minetfiber.com/news.
Thursday, Nov. 3
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Intro Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee Zoom Meeting, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or visit www.polkswcd.com for more details
10 a.m. - Oral History Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. – Low impact exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
11 a.m. - Simple Games, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. – Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion
12 p.m. - Pinochle, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Adult Story Hour, Monmouth Community Senior Center
1:30 p.m. – Chat and Chill, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale-Member Presale, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
5:30 p.m. Bingo, VFW Post 4211, 771 NE Main St., Willamina
7 p.m. - Public Paint-Party: Two Wolves Taproom, 171 SW Court St., Dallas
Friday, Nov. 4
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Drawing for Fun/Writers Workshop, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Oak Knoll Holiday Bazaar, 6335 Highway 22, free admission
1 p.m. - Bingo, Monmouth Senior Center
4 p.m. - Teen/Adult DIY: Sandpaper Printing, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
6 p.m. - Harry Potter Night Returns to the Dallas Library!
Saturday, Nov. 5
8:30 a.m. - Community Breakfast, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
9 a.m. - Oak Knoll Holiday Bazaar, 6335 Highway 22, free admission
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Holiday Craft Bazaar and Sale, 280 N Pacific Highway West
11 a.m. - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
3:30 p.m. - Odd Fellows Bingo, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
4 p.m. - Radius Tasting Event: Open Tasting + Game Night, 300 Reuben Boise Road
6 p.m. - CASA of Polk County, 3rd Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, Green Villa Barn & Garden, 3215 Independence Highway, tickets at www.casaofpolk.com/2022-casino-night
6:30 p.m. - Independence Wagon Wheelers Square Dance, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building B, 520 S. Pacific Highway West
Sunday, Nov. 6
9 a.m. - Polk Flea Market, Polk County Fairgrounds Main Building and Building C, 520 S. Pacific Highway West, admission is $1, early 6 a.m. admission is $5
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Holiday Craft Bazaar and Sale, 280 N Pacific Highway West
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Nov. 7
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
8:30 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center Board of Directors meeting
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee Meeting, SWCD Office, 580 Main St. Suite A, Dallas
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Workshop, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
7 p.m. - Dallas City Council meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
7 p.m. - Independence Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
1 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
2 p.m. - Story Time with Ms. Pam,
5:30 p.m. - TGM Code Assistance Open House, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
6 p.m. - Paint with Jackey at Dallas Event Center/Arts Axis Co-Op, all ages, To register, go to https://serendipitiesbydena.com/events/public-paint-party-with-jackey-dallas-event-center-arts-axis-artisans-co-op/
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Dallas Planning Commission Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board Meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
4 p.m. - Teen Advisory Board Meeting, Dallas Public Library
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
4:30 p.m. - Polk County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building B, 520 S. Pacific Highway West
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board meeting, Independence Heritage Museum, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
6 p.m. - Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Monthly Board Meeting, OSU Extension Conference Room, 289 E. Ellendale Ave. Suite 301, Dallas or by Zoom Video Conference, call (503) 623-9680 X108 or visit www.polkswcd.com for more details.
