Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Dallas Public Library is closed all day for staff training
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
4 p.m. - Kid’s Craft Time: Pasta Ornaments, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
5:30 p.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
6 p.m. - Monmouth Historic Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth Planning Commission meeting, Volunteer Hall, 144 South Warren St.
Thursday, Dec. 8
9 a.m. - Polk SWCD Finance Committee meeting via ZOOM, call (503) 623-9680, ext. 108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
5:30 p.m. - Bingo, VFW Post 4211, 771 NE Main St., Willamina
6:30 p.m. - Holiday Open House & Uke-tide Sing-Along with Angel Ocasio, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
Friday, Dec. 9
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Bingo Dinner, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Bingo, Dallas Area Senior Center
Saturday, Dec. 10
9 a.m. - Rickreall Winter Gun Show, Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 Pacific Highway, $8 admission
11 a.m. - Historia Bilingües - Bilingual Storytime, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
11:30 a.m. - Dallas Area Senior Center General Meeting and Potluck
1-4 p.m. – Willamina Museum of History, 188 D St., www.willaminaoregon.gov/museum
3:30 p.m. - Old Fellows Bingo, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
6:30 p.m. - Independence Wagon Wheelers Square Dance, Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 Pacific Highway, Building C
Sunday, Dec. 11
9 a.m. - Rickreall Winter Gun Show, Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 Pacific Highway, $8 admission
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Tina Miller Youth Center is open, 172 NW 4th St., Willamina
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Willamina Wildwood Hotel, Willamina Public Library
Monday, Dec. 12
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Bethany Morris Medicare Help, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5 p.m. - Polk SWCD Personnel Committee Meeting, SWCD Office, 580 Main St. Suite A, Dallas, call (503) 623-9680, ext. 108 or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
6 p.m. - PM Karaoke/Cribbage, Dallas Area Senior Center
6 p.m. - Polk County Fair Youth Steering Committee, 520 Pacific Highway, Main Building
6:30 p.m. - Independenece Joint Work Session: Planning Commission & Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
5 p.m. - Bunco, Dallas Area Senior Center
6:30 p.m. - 4H Rifle & Pistol Practice and Meeting, Polk County Fairgrounds, Building C
6:30 p.m. - Independence City Council Meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Dallas Planning Commission Meeting, Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7 a.m. - Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S.
8 a.m. – Willamina Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Joe’s Restaurant
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. – Willamina Library Story Time with Ms. Pam, 382 NE C St.
3 p.m. - Kid’s Craft, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
4 p.m. - Willamina Food Pantry, 340 B St.
5 p.m. - MINET Board of Directors meeting, for agenda and call-in details go to www.minetfiber.com/news
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Board Meeting, 281 S. 2nd St.
6 p.m. - Polk SWCD annual meeting, light Dinner will be served from 5:30-6 p.m., OSU Extension Conference Room, 289 E Ellendale Ave., Suite 301, Dallas, call (503) 623-9680, ext. 108, or go to www.polkswcd.com for more details
6 p.m. - Bingo, Rickreall Grange, 280 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board Meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
