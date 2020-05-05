Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH – A bouquet of balloons got loose and stuck in a tree, but otherwise Jane Landes’ 100th birthday celebration when off without a hitch on Saturday afternoon.
The weather went from heavy rain to showers to just damp during the party — which was actually a social distance-safe parade — but the birthday girl didn’t seem to mind.
“I can’t believe it,” Landes said, smiling. “It was amazing.”
She said she had no idea what her family and friends had planned for her. The parade started at 1 p.m., and around 12:45, her daughter told her to put on her coat and head out to the porch.
“I was going to go and get ready for my lunch,” Landes said. “He said was going to sing me a song, but I thought maybe he was going to … I didn’t know. I didn’t know he was going to do this.”
“He” is Bob McMillian, the pastor at Cornerstone Church of God in Independence, where Landes was the bookkeeper for decades. She retired from that position, as well as from the same role at Monmouth-Independence Gleaners at the age of 99.
“She’s quite a lady,” McMillian said. “She went to the Great Wall of China at the age of 80 and got her driver’s license in a Model-T.”
In honor of that milestone, one of the dozens of cars in the parade was a Model-T.
McMillian was the first in the procession to arrive – a little early so he could set up a microphone and amp to emcee the parade for Landes. He announced the names of those in each vehicle and took their signs and cards for Landes to read later.
She said she didn’t expect to live to 100 years old, but suspects living “a clean life” and genetics have something to do with it.
“I feel great. I mean, I’m walking and I’m talking,” Landes said. “I’m not in bed and I’m not in a nursing home.”
Landes moved to Polk County nearly 60 years ago, when Dallas School District hired her to teach elementary school starting in 1966.
“If you were fortunate enough to be in her class, she made sure you learned how to read,” read a short biography Landes’ family compiled before the parade. “You might have been in her Sunday School class. Maybe she played the piano for your wedding or special event. Among other pursuits she was the bookkeeper for Cornerstone Church of God for over 40 years and served in various leadership position in Dallas TOPS, Monmouth-Independence Gleaners and Rickreall Grange.
Before moving back to Oregon – she graduated from Gresham High School – she and her family lived in Alaska (husband Walter and children Sally, Susan, Walter Jr. and Charlie). They had a homestead in Soldotna with frontage on the Kenai River.
“For the next five years, Jane pretty much single-handedly reared the children while living in a one-room cabin with no electricity or running water,” the biography said. “She chopped wood, packed the water from the river and planted wheat at least seven months of each year to meet the homestead requirements.”
During the winter months, the family lived in Seward, where the children attended school and Landes worked as a substitute teacher.
The family moved to Oregon after Alaska’s 1964 earthquake, and Landes enrolled in the Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University.
At the end of the parade — and before he lead a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ — McMillian put her time in Alaska, Oregon and many travel adventures in song, sung to the theme of Gilligan’s Island.
“This a tale of a birthday girl some call Calamity Jane,” McMillan sang. “She’s done it all and now she’s earned her 15 minutes of fame. Her kids, grandkids and great-grand kids and friends from far and near, have gathered close to wish our girl a day of birthday cheer — day of birthday cheer.”
