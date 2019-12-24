FALLS CITY — The winner of the Elf-themed holiday party belching contest at Falls City High School Thursday was Royal Hale. And it wasn’t even close.
While the rest of the contestants had to use a megaphone, he didn’t, and nobody had a problem hearing him. The reaction was split between laughter and nausea.
“How do we feel?” asked counselor Alea Littleton of her fellow staff members. “Do we feel disgusted?”
Science teacher Britton Castor didn’t have to say a word. Her scrunched up expression and head shaking said it all.
The mild discomfort was all part of the fun Thursday during the party that the school’s freshman class hosted. The Class of 2023 had two goals in mind: Encourage attendance on a last day of school before winter break, and ensure that every student at the high school left classes with a gift.
This year, the I-O picked Falls City’s Class of 2023 as the town’s “Community Champion” for its effort in planning an event that benefited its entire school, and engaged businesses and individuals in giving to those in need.
The general idea for the party came from physical education and health teacher Dean Munkers, who worked at a high school that held a similar party for students. He brought up the idea to language arts and careers teacher Lynn Bailey.
“Back in October, Lynn sent out an email asking for ideas of how we can keep kids engaged and make them look forward to coming to school the day before winter break,” Munkers said. “My previous high school I taught at, they had a big winter assembly that they did on that winter break. I just talked with her about that. She just went from there with it.”
He said she proposed the idea to the students in her freshmen success class.
“They were all over it. They planned all of it, organized all it,” Munkers said. “All I did was tell them about the one assembly that they had, the Buddy the Elf stuff, some of the games. They made up their own. It’s great.”
So, the belching contest and the maple syrup spaghetti eating contest were all inspired by the popular Christmas movie, as were the sweatshirts freshman students wore emblazoned with “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins.”
Freshman Kylah Hobbs said once the planning started, the members of her class got really excited. With Falls City being a small high school, they realized that they could raise enough money to buy everyone a gift.
The fundraising letter sent out to local businesses emphasized that a portion of the students at the high school may not receive Christmas gifts, and may have to worry about how to stay warm and fed during the break. They wanted to send everyone off with something.
“I think it was good for everybody, then everybody knows that they were not left out,” Hobbs said. “Even if they didn’t get something they really wanted, they still at least got something.”
She said the class tried to grant “wishes.”
“We painted a mailbox from Elf, because this is Elf-themed, and we made these papers where you could either make a wish for yourself or your friend, and you put in the mailbox,” Hobbs said.
She said Bailey guided the class with organization and drive.
“She really helped us come up with the idea for the activities and the food,” Hobbs said.
Bailey said the party was sponsored by grants and donations from Walmart, Infinity Limo Tours, Valley West Realty, The Boondocks and the businesses’ customers, and Karen Campbell. Then the class received numerous smaller donations from individuals.
“People were so generous that we were talking about just setting up a fund that will keep rolling over from year-to-year,” Bailey said.
She said the freshman class should be proud of what they accomplished.
“It was fun to work with them. I think it helps them set the tone of their place in the school, too. It’s kind of a big thing for the freshmen to take on, a leadership role like that.”
Munkers said he hoped the party would become a tradition.
“After this year, I think the kids will look forward to it, and they will want to do it again,” he said.
Hobbs said the class is grateful for the community support, and believed the party was a success.
“I think it was fun. I think everybody is enjoying the last day before winter break,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.