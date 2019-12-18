MONMOUTH — Susan Brewster is a helper – to family, friends and strangers.
“She is a wonderful woman,” said Nona Springer.
The two are friends and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brewster is the president of the Stake Relief Society, an auxiliary of the priesthood.
“She has a big heart and has volunteered for many, many, years in the community,” Springer said.
In addition to serving through her church, Brewster is part of the Polk County Service Integration Team, a group meant to facilitate collaboration among community partners to provide resources and information for individuals and families, according to its site.
She also uses some of her skills to spread cheer.
“She’s a director for the Just for Fun Singers,” said Catherine Huxford, Brewster’s friend and neighbor. “Seventy-five people practice every Friday and then entertain at nursing homes and places. She’s an excellent music director. I was her accompanist when she directed a large choir made up of (church) members.”
Brewster has many different talents, Huxford said.
“She organized a little sewing get-together,” Huxford said. “We do quilts for charity. We give these quilts for nursing homes and police and fire departments. She was the one that started that, and we continue to do that.”
Brewster used to do the costuming for the Central High School theater.
“She did it whether or not she had kids involved,” Springer said. “She bought material and designed the costumes. She’s very gifted and very hard working.”
Brewster and her husband also are generous with their home, Huxford said.
“They often have groups come to socialize there,” she said.
Brewster’s daughter Rachel Spitler remembers her parents sharing their home too.
“When we were growing up, she was always doing something for people on small scale,” Spitler said.
For example, if someone’s parents were in the hospital, they’d “have another housemate for a while.”
When Spitler was a teenager, her maternal grandparents lived with them.
“She was their main caretaker for several years,” Spitler said. “It was a great experience for me to have my grandparents living in our home. She was sacrificing and working hard but I could see how much she loved them. It was hard, and there was some scary medical stuff going on, but it was happy too.”
Family is important to Brewster and Spitler remembers an honorary title her mom had in the early 1990s.
When Spitler was a little girl and her teenage brothers attended Corvallis High School.
“I remember that all of the teenagers at the high school called her mom, “Mama Brew,” Spitler laughed. “She’s pretty cool.”
