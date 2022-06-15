Itemizer-Observer
On June 6, the Central School District held its monthly board meeting, but it was much more than just a meeting. Several teachers from Central High School shared their displeasure about the decision not to hire Roseanna Larson. She currently serves as the vice-principal, which her colleagues feel has all the qualifications to hold the position of principal yet was passed over by for reasons not known or disclosed to them and the rest of the community.
Steve Love, board chair, told the I-O via email the details of the hiring process cannot be publicly shared.
“I believe the board is clear and supportive that hiring of district personnel is the responsibility of the superintendent. There is ongoing feedback from community members and staff that continue to request additional details around the decision to continue the high school principal’s search. Unfortunately, and we know that this can be frustrating, those additional details cannot be shared due to the confidential nature of the process,” Love wrote.
Several educators and one community member spoke at the school board meeting with concerns with trust in leadership, ending with a call for a “vote of no confidence” for Superintendent Jennifer Kubista.
Joel Everett, an educator at CHS, said he was concerned about the lack of transparency within the school board’s leadership.
“The high school right now does not have much trust in our above leadership. I would not say everyone, I can only speak for the majority that is here. Trust is usually earned, we gave it, and now we feel like we’ve been burned with it,” Everett said. “We’re facing an admin crisis at the high school right now. We have been facing instability for so long that it’s on the verge of collapse. It will be those who stay behind to pick up things and move on like we always do. But it’s not easy when more and more Panthers keep walking out the door.”
Lori Szymanski, a teacher at CHS for 24 years, said she moved her children from Salem to 13J, so they could be Panthers.
“I have sacrificed much of my life and time for this district for the last quarter of a century. I hope that you will take just a tiny bit more than three minutes tonight to listen to me,” Szymanski said. “We were left feeling more unvalued, unheard and we felt grief. We are all desperately trying, we are grieving the potential loss of one of our own leaders. Why do you think it is the wrong choice when it is so obvious to us and the community that she was the right choice?”
Former County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth, who was a Panther 49 years ago is still the voice of football and basketball matches, stated his disappointment with what went on regarding hiring the next principal. He asked why neither of the final two was hired.
“Do you guys really think this was done right? The entire process was not done correctly to get to this point,” Ainsworth said. “What I really want to ask the school board is for you guys to take a vote of no confidence because I think all these folks out here and hundreds if not thousands in the community are fed up with the decision.”
The school board took no action for or against Kubista by the end of the meeting.
Kubista said in a statement to the I-O she is keeping her focus on moving the district forward, with an eye on the strategic goals and objectives.
“I will continue to work collaboratively to support students academically, socially and emotionally. While we do not talk about personnel, we will keep you and the community updated as we continue to search for the next high school principal,” Kubista said.
