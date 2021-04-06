Youth Garden applications due Friday

DALLAS — Dallas Youth Garden Internship applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The Dallas Youth Garden has 10 openings for Dallas High School, Morrison Campus or Dallas homeschool students just completing the 9th, 10th or 11th grade. Applicants will receive a stipend of up to $580 to learn and apply skills to build and maintain a market garden using sustainable garden practices to provide fresh produce for the hungry in the community.

No training or experience is needed. Any Dallas High School Student, Morrison, or homeschooled student who lives in the Dallas School District and is in 9th through 11th grade as of April 1 can apply.

The garden project runs from May 1 through Sept. 4.

To apply, go to https://forms.gle/1AJzHYgMHT7Vxays5.

OSAA, OnPoint Community Credit Union offer scholarships

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon School Activity Association is partnering again with the OnPoint Community Credit Union for the Scholar Program, recognizing scholar athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors at OSAA member schools.

The Scholar Program recognizes graduating seniors who have achieved a 3.50 or higher unweighted cumulative GPA and earned a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned sport or competed in an OSAA-sanctioned activity. Each qualifying, graduating senior receives a certificate of achievement from the OSAA and OnPoint Community Credit Union.

A student must meet all of the respective qualifications to receive a certificate for Scholar Athlete or Activity Scholar. Graduating seniors who earned varsity letters (in football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, basketball, swimming, wrestling, baseball, softball, track & field, tennis or golf) or competed in activities (dance/drill, cheerleading, band, orchestra, choir, solo music or speech) during freshman, sophomore, or junior years, but not during senior year are still eligible for the Scholar Program and can receive a certificate.

All graduating seniors in the Scholar Program are eligible to apply for one of six college scholarships - two winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship and four winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. Winners will be selected based on success in the classroom, leadership in the community, how participating in OSAA activities has either taught them a lesson or helped them achieve their goals and two letters of recommendation.

The 2021 Scholar Program scholarship application period is currently open. The application period opened April 1 and applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30. If you have questions, email ian@osaasp.com.

Dallas PD, Civic Ready team up to return lost dogs

DALLAS — Dallas residents can now sign up for notifications when the Dallas Police Department is looking to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

Currently, the DPD uses social media as a source to search for a found dog’s owner, especially when license and microchip information is out of date or unavailable. The Dallas Police Lost Dog Civic Ready Group will act as an additional method to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

To sign up to receive notifications, go to https://polkcounty.regroup.com/signup.