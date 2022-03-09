West Salem residents named to Biola University’s dean’s list
Nearly 1,800 students were named to the Biola University Dean’s List in Fall 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
The following West Salem residents were named to the dean’s list:
Benjamin Clark, majoring in psychology
Elise Myers, majoring in business administration
Harrison Witwer-Dukes graduates from Ohio University
Harrison Witwer-Dukes, of Monmouth, graduated with a MSRSS (Coaching Education) from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in Fall 2021.
More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.
Evan Durant of Dallas named to dean’s list at George Fox University
Evan Durant, of Dallas, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Durant is a sophomore majoring in financial services.
