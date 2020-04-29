Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — More than 100 lunches will be served to some local farmworkers this week.
“(It’s an) effort to say thank you to the farmworkers who are continuing to work and provide for us during this time,” said Ramón Martinez, Independence community outreach manager. “The response this early on has been phenomenal! It’s been great to be able to work with Luz (Prado) from Mi Casita Market and other organization representatives who are starting to show interest in helping out and saying thank you to these very hard workers.”
Martinez posted a Facebook event saying monetary contributions would be collected starting April 20, but before that date hit, more than $100 had been dropped off at Los Primos in Independence.
As of Monday afternoon, $740 had been donated, Martinez said.
“The response from the community has been a very positive one,” he said. “Approximately 110 lunches will be delivered this week. We’ll be going to a Blue Heron site, then a smaller site south of town. And hopefully a third location by the end of the week.”
He got the idea from a similar effort he read about in Central California, where he is from.
“I started sharing out the story with friends,” Martinez said. “The next day I received a call from a work partner at Northwest Family Services, Yaira Canchola, and we started talking about replicating the exact story here. It was a sign of some sort.”
In Visalia, a town in Central California, Mexican restaurants delivered burritos, chips and drinks to field workers.
“Ramón wanted to offer some sort of support in terms in terms of donations, they couldn’t collect donations as a city,” said Zuri Lopez, NWFS health navigation program manager. “We’re writing folks a tax-deductible donation letter if they wish to have one.”
They Feed Us, Let’s Feed Them
Contributions of $5 or more can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Los Primos/Mi Casita Market, located at 834 N. Main St., Independence.
Social distancing measures will be in place.
For every $5 collected, a burrito and beverage lunch will be provided to a local farmworker.
Checks can be made out to: Mi Casita Market
Contributions can also be made over the phone by calling 503-546-6377. Please request to the contribution to go to the: They Feed Us, Lets Feed Them Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.