Dallas High School seniors celebrate their 2023 graduation at a ceremony June 9.
Latest e-Edition
Polk IO News Radio
Most Popular
Articles
- Residents near unanimous in opposition to homeless shelter
- Stanley “Stan” Peterson
- Police Reports
- Dragons rally to capture state title
- Dallas inches closer to construction excise tax
- Dallas’ Jordan Cresswell overcomes obstacles to be a state champion
- Famed architect’s influence still felt today in Monmouth
- Polk County man resentenced to prison after second trial
- Barriers for expanding Brandy Meadows subdivision delay approval decision
- Michael Allen Barnett
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Marquis Hot Tubs to move portion of business operations from Independence to Nevada
- How one coach conquered a funding challenge for his youth wrestling team
- FOLLOWING WATER: DEQ orders Independence to address causes of wastewater spills into river
- El Pique celebrates a dream decade of tacos
- Jungle Pet Supply expands its creepy, crawly inventory
- Pages of the Past
- Community Achievements
- Apple Box Children’s Theater brings free bilingual play to Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.