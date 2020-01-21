Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Community Connect, an annual event created to help people facing homelessness, has a new location — the Academy Building in Dallas — and will have a new focus.
The event is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with free food and transportation provided along with assistance with medical, dental, pet care and social service needs.
Polk County Family & Community Outreach has taken over organizing the event this year, and decided to take the concept back to where it started eight years ago.
“The last two years, the folks that were running it were concentrating on serving the unsheltered homeless,” said Brent DeMoe, director of Family & Community Outreach. “This year, we wanted to take it back to the community connect roots that we started with seven or eight years ago, and have it be more of a prevention focus that anybody can come to with the intent of preventing homelessness.”
DeMoe said attendance declined in the previous two years, and those who did show up were mostly from one area of the county.
“The majority of folks were being bussed in from the West Salem area. We saw a decline in people coming from the rural parts of Polk County,” he said. “We are making it more family friendly, open to anyone. We’ll have lots of services from the broad spectrum, from health to social service.”
El Pique of Dallas will provide street tacos for guests, who can receive a number of free services at the event — including flu shots, pet care, clothing, haircuts and dental care — in addition to getting information from more than 60 agencies who provide assistance.
“Capitol Dental will be doing free dental screenings and sealants, as well as we have a dental van for anyone with emergency dental needs,” DeMoe said. “Shannon’s Pet Stylin’ will be doing free ear cleaning and nail trimming for pets.”
For a full list of service providers, go to polkio.com.
DeMoe said, in a change from the past, clients can sign up for services on the spot with the Dallas Resource Center, part of the Family & Community Outreach program.
“What we are doing this year, because we are doing it in the Academy Building, is we actually have slots held the entire time the connect is open from 2 to 6, where we can actually do an intake with a family or a person and get them help instantly,” DeMoe said. “So, the resource center, all the appointment slots are held for that day in case there is someone who might be experiencing homelessness or they’ve got a shut off notice or eviction notice, we can do an intake right away.”
DeMoe said clients might be more likely to seek assistance if they do so on the same day.
“Sometimes people will pick up a brochure or flyer somewhere, but maybe they don’t follow through or they lose it, so at least at this event, we will be able to connect people right away,” he said.
Also, Polk County’s Public Health and Behavioral Health departments are located in the Academy Building, and will be on hand to assist people.
“It’s an interesting concept. It’s the first time we’ve tried it at the Academy Building,” DeMoe said. “We are trying something different this time. Instead of concentrating everybody at one location in one area, we have three floors of the Academy Building available, and the gym will be set up.”
Transportation will be provided to and from West Salem, Falls City, Grand Ronde, Monmouth and Independence, provided by the Falls City Direct Connect and local church groups.
DeMoe said agencies still have time to set up a booth, and volunteers are always needed.
“If people want to do any volunteering, even if it is for a two-hour shift, we have plenty of things for volunteers to help with as well,” DeMoe said.
Resource Fair
What: Polk County Community Connect & Resource Fair
When: Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas.
For more information for clients, volunteers or service providers: 503-623-9664, ext. 2457 or email Stephanie Gilbert at gilbert.stephanie@co.polk.or.us or Amber Kozisek at kozisek.amber@co.polk.or.us.
Transportation schedule:
Falls City, Mountain Gospel Fellowhship Church
Departs from the church at: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m.
Departs from the Academy Building at: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Monmouth/Independence, Central Health & Wellness Center
Departs from the center at: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m.
Departs from the Academy Building at: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
West Salem, Northwest Human Services
Departs from NW Human Services at: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m.
Departs from the Academy Building at: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Grand Ronde, Iskam Mekhaek-Haws
Departs from the center at: 1:30 and 3:30 p.m
Departs from the Academy Building at: 3 and 6 p.m.
Community Connect Agencies
211info
ARCHES - PIT
Bambinos
Bus Guy
Cherriots Trip Choice
City of Independence
Community Action Agency
Community Clothing Closet
Creating Opportunities
Dallas Barber shop
Dallas Food Bank
Dallas Goodwill Job Connection
DHS Self Sufficiency
Easter Seals Oregon Connecting Communities Program
Easterseals Oregon - SCSEP
Easterseals Oregon Supportive Services for Veteran Families
Energy Trust of Oregon
Family Building Blocks
Family Promise
Fostering Hope Initiative
Goodwill Job Connections
Head Start
HIV Alliance
Iskam MekhMek-Haws
Legal Aid Services of Oregon
Long-Term Care Ombudsman
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency
Northwest Senior & Disability Services
Northwest Family Services
Northwest Human Services
OHP Enrollment Assisters
Options Counseling and Family Services
Oregon Child Development Coalition
Oregon Family Support Network
Oregon Public Utility Commission
Oregon State Extension- Polk County
PacificSource Health Plans
Polk Community Development Corporation
Polk Community Free Clinic
Polk County Behavioral Health Services
Polk County Crisis
Polk County Health Services
Polk County Public Health
Polk County School Based Mental Health
Polk County VSO
Polk County Warming Centers
Project ABLE
Sable House
Shannons Pet Stylin
Southtown Apartments
Stephanie Brown
The Kindness Club
The Salvation Army
The Thoughts & Gifts Project
United Way
US Census
West Valley Housing Authority
Willamette Valley Hospice
WorkSource Salem Veterans Services
Yamhill Community Care
Yamhill Community Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.