Town Hall

Rep. Paul Evans answers to his District 20 constituents’ pressing questions at his latest town hall at Western Oregon University Sept. 5.

 Photo by Derrek Bratton

The fallout of Republicans’ walkout during the last legislation was the key talking point at a town hall meeting Sept. 5, for Rep. Paul Evans at the Western Oregon University welcome center.

The event was open to the public, and it was an opportunity for Evans, who represents House District 20, to connect with his constituents and discuss a range of topics. Evans linked the Republican-led walkouts to the passage of HB 2001 and HB 2005. He voiced his disappointment and said that despite the opposition, it’s essential to continue working for the people of Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.