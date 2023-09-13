The fallout of Republicans’ walkout during the last legislation was the key talking point at a town hall meeting Sept. 5, for Rep. Paul Evans at the Western Oregon University welcome center.
The event was open to the public, and it was an opportunity for Evans, who represents House District 20, to connect with his constituents and discuss a range of topics. Evans linked the Republican-led walkouts to the passage of HB 2001 and HB 2005. He voiced his disappointment and said that despite the opposition, it’s essential to continue working for the people of Oregon.
Evans first discussed HB 2001, a bill that removes age restrictions and Oregon citizenship requirements for those seeking gender-affirming care. While admitting he doesn’t fully understand the issue, he acknowledged the struggles of those trapped in the wrong body. He emphasized that while he may not fully understand, he supports anything that helps reduce suicide rates and helps people find themselves and their community.
“For a long time, our society tried to ignore the needs of people who experience life a little bit differently and folks that need a little extra help. I will never say I fully understand it, but I will say, if you are someone being trapped in the body that is misaligned through the thing you are, that’s got to suck, and ultimately if it helps reduce suicide, it helps reduce people feeling empty and lost, if it helps motivate people to find themselves and to want to community I’m fine with that,” Evans said.
When the topic of gun control and safety came up, it stirred up various emotions and opinions. The recent debate on House Bill 2005 in Oregon has not been different, with the Republicans walking out on the discussion. This bill tackles gun laws and safety in the state and has caused quite a stir among lawmakers and citizens.
HB 2005 is a bill seeking to regulate Oregon gun ownership and safety. One of the issues addressed in this bill is the age limit for gun ownership. This bill proposes that individuals should be 21 years and above to own most firearms excluding guns for hunting, considering that most public shootings have occurred by persons aged between 18 and 20 years.
“I’m a firearms owner and I don’t believe that people who haven’t done anything wrong should be punished and yet I’m not blind to the fact 9 out of 10 of the major events most horrific events mostly in schools but certainly in public places were undertaken by 18-, 19- and 20-year old’s, I cannot deny those facts,” said Evans.
Another issue addressed in HB-2005 is the type of guns one can own. The bill proposes that people can have hunting weapons, but other types of firearms, such as pistols, should be left to federal regulations. While gun owners may disagree with the proposal, it is worth noting that federal law requires individuals to be at least 21 years old to own a handgun. Therefore, this proposal does not introduce new regulations but enforces existing ones.
The 43-day walkout staged by Oregon’s Republican legislators profoundly impacted the state’s Civil Air Patrol and emergency programs. Although many legislative priorities were on the table, the walkout made it impossible to pass some crucial bills.
“We got 85 to 90% of the work we needed to be done but stupid simple things got left on the table like $100,000 for Civil Air Patrol to do search and rescue to find people when they went missing or like $10 million for emergency equipment and aspire program that literally hasn’t had anybody except for one vote against it. But every other time we’ve had 89 or 90 support for the bill. Things got left because of the 43-day walkout we didn’t have time to get everything done,” said Evans.
Evans opened questions to the audience. The questions were thoughtful and showed the attendees’ genuine interest in making Oregon a better place to live for all its citizens. It was encouraging to see the engagement from so many community members, and Oregonians care about the environment and the future of Oregon.
