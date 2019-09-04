MONMOUTH — Highway 99W through the Monmouth remains open during construction — but expect delays and detours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation released the following update on Aug. 29:
• The center turn lane of OR 99W is now open.
Work Hours
Construction work will continue throughout the day and late evenings with single-lane closures nightly, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
There could be intermittent travel delays during construction work hours.
Background
The project started in September 2018, and is expected to be completed by December.
This project will:
• Replace highway pavement and underlying structure, which is in poor condition.
• Rebuild pedestrian access ramps and crosswalks to meet current ADA standards.
• Add bike lanes, a continuous two-way center turn lane, and landscaping.
• Add new railing and a waterproof membrane to the Middle Fork Ash Swale Bridge.
Stay Informed
For more information, visit the project website at www.tinyurl.com/99WMonmouth — or call 855-791-4507 (toll-free).
TripCheck is updated daily with construction locations and ramp closures throughout the state. Slow down, expect delays and watch for crews in the work zone.
Additional Accommodations
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
This can be made available in an alternate format on request by calling 503-373-7093 or via the Oregon Telecommunications Relay System: 7-1-1
ODOT is an EEO/AA Employer and does not discriminate based on disability or in access to our programs, services, activities or hiring practices.
¿Habla ustéd español? Podemos proveer la información en esta publicación en español. Para recibir la información en español, por favor llamé al (503) 731-4128.
Вы говорите по-русски? Мы можем предоставить информацию в этой публикации на русском языке. Для получения информации звоните по тел (503) 731-4128 или посетите веб-сайт
