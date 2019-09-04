MONMOUTH — Highway 99W through the Monmouth remains open during construction — but expect delays and detours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation released the following update on Aug. 29:

• The center turn lane of OR 99W is now open.

Work Hours

Construction work will continue throughout the day and late evenings with single-lane closures nightly, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

There could be intermittent travel delays during construction work hours.

Background

The project started in September 2018, and is expected to be completed by December.

This project will:

• Replace highway pavement and underlying structure, which is in poor condition.

• Rebuild pedestrian access ramps and crosswalks to meet current ADA standards.

• Add bike lanes, a continuous two-way center turn lane, and landscaping.

• Add new railing and a waterproof membrane to the Middle Fork Ash Swale Bridge.

Stay Informed

For more information, visit the project website at www.tinyurl.com/99WMonmouth — or call 855-791-4507 (toll-free).

TripCheck is updated daily with construction locations and ramp closures throughout the state. Slow down, expect delays and watch for crews in the work zone.

Additional Accommodations

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.

