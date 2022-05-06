Salem and areas surrounding the Willamette River may begin to see high water levels for this time of year. Low-lying trails and park areas along the Willamette River may be impacted as water levels increase over the next few days.
Those who use Minto-Brown Island Park, Wallace Marine Park, and other areas near the Willamette should use caution. Salem’s smaller streams and creeks are forecasted to rise, particularly if thunderstorms hit our area; potentially causing localized areas of high water through Monday, May 9.
The City’s High Water Watch webpage features up-to-the-hour information on Salem stream levels and local rainfall amounts. Sandbag filling stations are available. Please visit the City’s Sandbag Map for up-to-date information on sandbag locations.
Salem residents are encouraged to visit the City of Salem website to see up-to-date information about stream levels, current road conditions, and additional high water safety tips to protect your home.
Contact the Public Works Dispatch Center 24-hours-a-day at (503) 588–6311 to report high water or other weather-related concerns. Sign up with the Marion-Polk Alerts to receive emergency notifications.
