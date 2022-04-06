Unlike general season hunts where anyone can buy a tag over-the-counter, controlled hunts are limited entry hunts that require you to apply in advance for the opportunity to draw a tag in a random computerized drawing. Much of Oregon’s rifle deer and elk hunting is limited entry—along with all antelope, sheep and goat hunting, and some game birds.
The deadline to apply for a big game controlled hunt remains May 15.
In 2022, May 15 falls on a Sunday. Hunters can still apply online, but ODFW staff will not be available to help or answer questions on the last day to apply. Consider applying early.
