Coons sentenced

POLK COUNTY — Dyllan Michael David Coons, 20, of Dallas, was sentenced on Tuesday to 34 months in prison for charges related to a Sept. 7, 2018 fatal crash.
As a result of the crash, Santiago Amaya, 31, was found on the ground and “unresponsive with life-threatening injuries,” according to court documents. Amaya was transported to Salem Hospital. He died on Sept. 12.
Coons pleaded guilty on Oct. 10 to criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
Charges of criminally negligent homicide, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault were dropped.
Sniffles were heard throughout the courtroom, which was filled with Amaya’s family and friends, as Amaya’s sister and then his girlfriend read statements about the impact Amaya’s death has had on their families.
Coons’ attorney Kenneth Kahn II said Coons changed his plea to guilty to take responsibility for his actions. Kahn said Coons was previously undiagnosed with sleep apnea.
Kahn also said Coons had some safety concerns about being in the general population of the prison.
Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso said where Coons serves his sentence is up to the Department of Corrections.
Coons also will have three years of post-prison supervision and a lifetime revocation of his drivers license.
“There is no justice in these types of cases,” Caso said to Amaya’s family and friends.
Justice would be to give them back their loved one, he said.
