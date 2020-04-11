MONMOUTH — Photographer Miriam Haugen is capturing family portraits at a time of home isolation to help families at risk of homelessness.
Families in Monmouth and Independence can set an appointment for Haugen to photograph them on their front porch — she sets up her camera at a safe distance. A few days after the mini photo session, Haugen sends a link to download the portraits and make a donation to Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley. Family Promise strives to help families that are homeless or in need of rental assistance.
“I came up with the idea when a photographer friend in Texas shared a post about another photographer in Boston who was doing this as a fundraiser for a local charity,” Haugen said. “A number of photographers across the country were picking up on the idea, some were supporting charities but others had their own twist. I loved the idea of getting out and photographing people while still honoring the quarantine.”
Haugen started her project, Front Porch Portraits, on March 26. As of Monday, she’d photographed 25 families. “I had no idea what the response would be and was very pleased when my phone started lighting up,” Haugen said. “I am asking for a minimum donation to do this for people that live outside of town. I am willing to go to neighboring towns if several families in a neighborhood are willing to make a donation.”
She doesn’t have a monetary goal in mind for the fundraiser. She said it would be fantastic to raise $10,000 for Family Promise, but wouldn’t be disappointed to raise $1,000. “I am very passionate about the work of (Family Promise of the MidWillamette Valley),” Haugen said. “It helps families who are homeless or are in danger of becoming homeless with rental assistance. The Interfaith Hospitality Network is where it all started. Homeless families are housed and fed in churches in Marion and Polk counties and get help and support to get back on their feet that includes financial counseling and parenting classes.”
A major illness, accident or job loss, can destabilize families who live paycheck-to-paycheck, she said. “The cost of a one-time intervention to keep them in their home is far less than rehousing them and prevents a whole ripple effect of negative impacts to that family,” Haugen said. “The need right now is greater than ever.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order on March 23 directing people to stay home to help stem the spread of COVID-19. “This is an extraordinary time,” Hauge said. “Families have never spent this much time together and it is definitely a time that needs to be commemorated. ‘Where were you during the pandemic of 2020?’ is a question that we will be asking for the rest of our lives.”
What families do in their photos is up to them.
“For most people, this is a chance to have a family portrait showing where they are and what their family is like at this moment in time,” Haugen said. “Some people have included props like a teddy bear or a basketball — mourning the fact that the ‘Final Four’ was canceled. (Some have) face masks and hand sanitizer. It is nice to have a bit of levity right now.”
While many businesses have temporarily shut down or altered availability, Haugen said the executive order has not affected her business too much at this point. Usually at this time of year, she is preparing for high school senior photos and fall sessions for the Santa Experience at Haugen’s Galleri Portrait Studio.
She’s also launching a service called Personal Brand Photography, “geared toward business owners and online entrepreneurs who need quality, on-brand images of themselves for social media,” she said.
“I am passionate about helping small business owners and entrepreneurs be successful and I know how important good photographs are to successful marketing,” Haugen said. “This is not a time for entrepreneurs to be sitting and waiting for everything to get back to normal. It is the time for putting things in place for their next launch and I can help with that. We can be planning the photo shoot now, even in quarantine.”
Text 503-910-1517 to schedule a porch portrait.
Log In
