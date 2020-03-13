MONMOUTH — The City is following Governor Kate Brown’s direction and Oregon Health Authority guidance on the following areas for the next 30 days:
In city facilities:
The Monmouth Senior Center, and most programs run out of that facility, are closed starting March 13 until April 13 at the earliest. The office will continue to take phone calls during the interim.
The Meals on Wheels Program will continue deliveries, however there will be no in Center meals. The tax assistance preparation program will continue with heightened degrees of separation and increased sanitation and wipe downs between interviews.
The Monmouth Public Library will cancel all programs and will provide limited library material pick-up options at the library front doors beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Online services, such as access to the library's catalog, eResources, Library2Go ebooks and digital books, and the video streaming resource, Kanopy, will still be available to patrons wherever they have internet access.
The library will be closed for computer usage, printing, photocopying, browsing and studying.
Check the library's website or call 503-838-1932 for more information.
Municipal court cases scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will be rescheduled due to court closure that day. To set up a new date, contact the court clerk at 503-751-0136, otherwise clients will receive notification early next week.
City Public Meetings:
The city is applying social distancing recommendations currently and evaluating options for teleconferencing or limiting number of participants or meetings as options. Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance of 6 feet from others when possible.
City events hosting more than 10 people in high risk populations are canceled.
The public is requested to conduct as much city business over the phone or internet in lieu of coming into city buildings in person. Most city business can be conducted remotely.
Monmouth Police Department encourages the public to call in to report non-emergencies or when seeking general information from an officer rather than coming into the building in person.
The city also is asking officers to take non-emergency reports over the phone rather than conducting home visits if possible.
Utility and court customers are encouraged to use the online Xpress Bill Pay service to pay their utility bills timely, or dropping payments in the drop box in the City Hall alleyway, or call 877-880-4038 to pay over the phone, rather than coming into city hall to pay in person.
Utility shut-offs for the month of April will be waived and disconnect for non payment and late fees will be waived for April as well.
Internally, the city is working on several actions to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.
Examples of the actions include:
Issued an administrative policy that provides guidance regarding key employee issues including:
• Provide paid time outside the standard leave accruals in the event the city requests an employee quarantine themselves.
• Relax normal leave request procedures so that individual employee situations can be handled faster.
• Allow employees to work remotely if their positions allow for it.
• City departments are coordinating additional sanitization and cleaning schedules.
• Evaluating options for non-essential staff to telework, when feasible, particularly individuals with underlying conditions or family members with underlying conditions.
• Evaluating the limitation of non-essential work travel.
• Cancel large work-related gatherings.
• Encourage personal protective measures among staff, e.g., stay home when sick, handwashing, and social distancing.
• Evaluating optional work schedules in the event mission-essential staffing needs to be increased or mission-essential staff become limited due to illness.
• If social distancing is not an option as in cases for police, employees are issued appropriate personal protective equipment.
The city of Monmouth staff is constantly in contact with both local and State public health authorities and making adjustment to our practices as direction changes from these authorities.
The city will update information on its website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.