In a story Headlined “Candidates line up for general election” on page A9 of the Sept. 1 edition, we mistakenly left out the names of candidates in Monmouth and Dallas. In Monmouth, the list should have included mayor candidate Lisa Trimble-Schierman and council candidates Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros, Byron Shinkle and Seth Rogers. In Dallas, the list should have included council candidate Zachary Brehm. In that same story, we titled the county-wide office Steve Milligan is running as “Polk County Treasure.” While Milligan could certainly be in the running for the title, he will only appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as a candidate for Polk County Treasurer.

The I-O regrets and errors.

If you see anything that requires a correction or clarification, call the newsroom at 503-623-2373 or send an email to jguzman@polkio.com.