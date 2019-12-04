FALLS CITY — The city manager of Falls City, Mac Corthell, has notified the city council that he will resign in July or August of next year.
Corthell was hired in May 2018 to replace former city manager Terry Ungricht, who had been volunteering in the role.
Councilor Jennifer Drill asked Corthell about his timeline for leaving the city at the council’s Nov. 19 meeting. He said he has a long succession plan that includes him writing the 2020-21 budget before he leaves.
“I wanted to make sure that everyone has transitioned appropriately and that there’s a good solid budget in place,” Corthell said.
He said he wants to be able to train his replacement and give the new manager a fresh slate to work from budget-wise. Corthell said he didn’t have that when he started with the city.
“I think that was a handicap for me when I came on. Terry was already out the door, selling his house. And as a volunteer, he was run ragged,” Corthell said. “That was tough for me to overcome. I think it would be appropriate to make sure someone has a little bit more of a transition, a couple months.”
Corthell said he has taken on more roles than a typical city manager would, such as city planning, to save the city money. He said he doesn’t believe that is realistic to expect from the city’s next manager, so he wants to rewrite the job description to narrow the responsibilities to primarily focus on finances/ budget and city leadership.
“They are going to have the dual roll, in that they are the department head in the administrative department, but also the city manager overseeing all other departments as well,” Corthell said.
Per the city’s charter, the job description for the city manager needs to be approved by the city council. Corthell said he will submit the new outline for the position for the council to review.
