Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — A cougar was seen near the trail behind the Dallas Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning.

Dallas PD sent out an alert at 9:20 a.m., warning people of the presence of the big cat.

“Dallas PD received a report that approximately 30 minutes ago a community member saw a cougar along the trail behind the Aquatic Center,” the alert read. “Please take caution in these areas and spread the information to those that are not on social media or receive CivicReady alerts.”

Reports of a daylight sighting, especially in populated areas, so it is wise to be extra aware of your surroundings when in close proximity of Rickreall Creek and nearby trail. Cougars are especially active during late evening and early morning hours. It’s most common to see them at those times.

Follow the link below to review information which the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has made available about living around wildlife — including cougars.

The page also has a number where you may also report a cougar sighting directly to ODFW.

Dallas PD keeps open communication with the local wildlife biologist to monitor and assess sightings.

For more information: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp.