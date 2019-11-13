INDEPENDENCE — Independence city councilors approved on Oct. 29 a loan of a up to $650,000 for the purchase of a building to house the Independence Heritage Museum.
City manager Tom Pessemier said city employees are looking for grants and other funding source, so they hopefully will not have to borrow the full amount.
In July, the museum board and employees identified the property for sale at 281 Second St. — one block from the current location — as a good opportunity for the museum to move closer to downtown, Pessemier said.
At the Oct. 8 meeting, the council approved the purchase.
City employees had intended to sell other city-owned property to help pay for the new building, but discovered they were unable to due to a previous agreement.
There will be some money generated from the sale of the existing building, at 112 S. Third St., “but that revenue is difficult to calculate,” Pessemier said in a memo to the council. The real market value as listed in the Polk County assessor’s office is $420,510.
This purchase was not planned in the 2019-20 capital improvement plan or the 2019-20 budget and will require a supplemental budget.
Pessemier said the seller was “very anxious to close” by the end of October.
The loan amount includes the cost of the building, $425,000, and anticipated costs to move and to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The current museum also is not ADA-compliant.
Pessemier said the city will pay about $75,000 annually if they take out the full $650,000.
“We expect that to come down,” he said. “Any loan we take out would have a provision to pay that down without penalty.”
Councilors Marilyn Morton and Michael Hicks were absent from the meeting, and Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis attended via phone call.
Before the vote to approve the loan, Councilor Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith asked Pessemier if the vote needed to happen that night.
“It’s just a process question,” she said. “I’m not OK with spending this money. I understand that you’d like to close before (Nov. 1). We have fellow councilors missing. Do you need my vote tonight? Because I would like to be a ‘no,’ but if you need a courtesy to move forward, I would be willing to grant that in the best interest of staff.”
“Yes, you can vote your choice,” said Mayor John McArdle.
In instances where there are not enough votes and councilors are absent, the absent votes are counted as “negative by absence.”
Ranstrom-Smith voted against approving the loan, and Hicks and Morton were counted as no votes.
McArdle broke the tie to approve the loan.
